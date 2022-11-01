ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Educatiei descurajeaza practicile unitatilor de invatamant care trec la orarul de iarna si reduc durata orelor si a pauzelor

Ministerul Educatiei a transmis inspectoratelor scolare din tara ca descurajeaza practicile unitatilor de invatamant care trec la… [citeste mai departe]

Noutățile Netflix pentru luna noiembrie: Enola Holmes 2, Manifest, The Crown, Dead to Me, Slumberland, Elite, Wednesday

Cele mai aşteptate titluri ale lunii noiembrie pe Netflix sunt: "Wednesday", despre anii petrecuţi de Wednesday Addams la Academia Nevermore, unde încearcă să… [citeste mai departe]

Cât câștigă un pensionar special în plus, de la 1 ianuarie 2023 | Diferențe enorme între pensiile speciale și cele normale

Pensionarii care beneficiază de pensii speciale vor primi în plus aproape 1.000 de lei, adică încă o pensie minimă, de la 1 ianuarie 2023, când… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile băcăuanilor scad din cauza inflației

Deși pare că cresc de la lună la lună, salariile băcăuanilor scad față de valorile de anul trecut când comparăm ceea ce se poate cumpăra cu banii respectivi. Direcția Județeană de Statistică Bacău a publicat datele referitoare la luna august 2022 și a comparat salariile de acum cu cele de anul trecut.… [citeste mai departe]

Gastronomie... cu umor (9). Ghinda cea salvatoare

 Ghindă.Se știe că în vremurile de război, foamete și criză, cafeaua a fost înlocuită cu produse obținute din prăjirea cicorii și a ghindelor de stejar uscate, sau a diferitelor cereale ca orzul, malțul, secara ori năutul. Cititorii mai în vârstă își amintesc, desigur, de "nechezolul" ... [citeste mai departe]

Ofensivă rusească cu rachete S-300 la Nikolaiev: cel puțin o femeie a murit (autorități locale)

Forțele rusești au atacat orașul Nikolaev cu rachete S-300 pe timp de noapte, o instituție de învățământ și mai multe clădirile rezidențiale fiind distruse. De asemenea, edilul orașului raportează și… [citeste mai departe]

EDUCOMP - Sprijinirea dezvoltării competențelor sec. ...

EDUCOMP - Sprijinirea dezvoltării competențelor sec. ...

 Colegiul Tehnic "Petru Mușat" Suceava, în parteneriat cu Colegiul „Alexandru cel Bun" Gura Humorului (P1) și Colegiul Economic „Dimitrie Cantemir" Suceava (P2), implementează, în perioada 12 octombrie 2022 – 11 octombrie 2023, proiectul „EDUCOMP - ... [citeste mai departe]

Accident între un tractor și o mașină. Două persoane au fost rănite

Accident în dimineața zilei de marți, 1 noiembrie, pe un drum din Pârteștii de Sus. Un tractor și un autoturism au intrat în coliziune, iar impactul a fost atât de puternic încât partea din față a tractorului, dar și a mașinii mici s-au făcut praf. În urma… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: Tinerii care au împlinit 18 ani, dar merg la şcoală sau muncesc, vor primi 2.500 de lei, până la 26 de ani

Ministrul Familiei, Gabriela Firea afirmă marţi într-o postare că Ordinul comun între Ministerul Familiei, Tineretului şi Egalităţii de Şanse şi Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19. Când a mințit Big Pharma? Medicii și asistentele nevaccinați, buni acum să se întoarcă la muncă

Medicii și asistentele medicale suspendați de autoritățile din Italia pentru că au refuzat să se vaccineze împotriva virusului Covid-19 vor putea reveni marți la serviciu, a… [citeste mai departe]


ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

must keep raising interest rates to fight off inflation, even if the probability of a euro zone recession has increased, ECB said in an interview published on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "Our mandate is price stability and we have to deliver on that using all the tools we […]

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

12:36, 04.10.2022 - The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

16:20, 27.09.2022 - Japan‘s restart of more nuclear power plants would help ease Europe’s energy supply fears during the winter as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) will become available to the global market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.   Europe is racing to prepare for…

Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

16:01, 22.09.2022 - A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

NATO ready to send more troops to Kosovo in case of fresh unrest

16:01, 20.09.2022 - NATO is ready to ramp up troops in Kosovo if tensions among minority Serbs flare again as a deadline in a spat with the government over car papers approaches, the deputy commander of the alliance’s peacekeeping mission (KFOR) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “We are vigilant and ready to act…if…

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

11:46, 06.09.2022 - Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

13:00, 25.08.2022 - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

Russia’s Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says

11:40, 16.08.2022 - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives…


