ECB makes major new interest rate hike, in bid to combat inflation

Mai multe ONG-uri au semnat o declarație prin care condamnăm acțiunile organizatorilor protestului din fața Procuraturii Generale

Mai multe organizație neguvernamentale, Amnesty Internațional Moldova, Promo-LEX, CPR Moldova și Human Rights Embassy, au semnat o declarație… [citeste mai departe]

Chișinăul riscă să rămână fără apă. Șefa ACC: Dacă la curent și gaze există alternativă, aici chiar nu o avem

Șefa Apă-Canal, Irina Gutnic, susține că „există risc major de sistare a aprovizionării orașului cu apă și canalizare”. Declarațiile au fost făcute în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria va permite accesul și transportarea gazelor naturale către Moldova

R. Moldova a semnat joi, 27 octombrie, un contract cu Bulgaria pentru acces la gaze naturale. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie de „derusificare” în Polonia: Autorităţile demolează monumentele sovietice

Autorităţile poloneze au demolat joi patru monumente ridicate în timpul regimului comunist, în cadrul campaniei de ''derusificare'' a spaţiilor publice ce a fost intensificată de guvernul de la Varşovia odată cu războiul… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care sistemele HIMARS ale armatei ucrainene anihilează două obuziere ruseşti 2S5 Giatsint-S (video)

În regiunea Lugansk, armata ucraineană a folosit lansatoare de rachete americane HIMARS pentru a distruge două obuziere ruseşti 2S5 Giatsint-S (Hyacinth-S). În apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Pieton accidentat pe str. Vasile Alecsandri, impact între două maşini la Ocna Şugatag

Miercuri, 26 octombrie, în jurul orei 07.00, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit la un accident rutier produs pe strada Vasile Alecsandri. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie neașteptată la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. „Este împotriva acestui regulament, te rog să-ți strângi lucrurile și să părăsești tabăra”

În ediția din această seară, o vedetă va fi eliminată de la Sunt… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Cetățeni din Alba Iulia și Teiuș, sfătuiți de polițiști cum să prevină furturile din locuințe. Recomandări

FOTO| Acțiuni ale polițiștilor din Alba pentru prevenirea furturilor din locuinţe: Recomandări pentru cetățeni

ECB makes major new interest rate hike, in bid to combat inflation

Publicat:
raised interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further tightening ahead as it fights record inflation that is rapidly eroding consumer spending power across the region, according to Politico. “The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility […] The post ECB makes major new interest rate hike, in bid to combat inflation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB’s De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down

10:51, 14.10.2022 - The European Central Bank is prepared for a possible technical recession paired with high inflation, which must be brought down to maintain market confidence, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said, according to Reuters.  “We will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to…

Lagarde says ECB will lift rates at next ‘several’ meetings

11:51, 28.09.2022 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will be raised at the next “several meetings” to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and price gains return to the target, Bloomberg reports. Addressing an event Wednesday in Frankfurt, Lagarde said bringing inflation back…

Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

16:01, 22.09.2022 - A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

13:45, 15.09.2022 - The European Central Bank must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled…

Romania’s consumer price inflation climbs to 15.32% in August

11:55, 12.09.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News.  Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

11:00, 08.09.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

13:00, 25.08.2022 - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

14:20, 09.08.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…


