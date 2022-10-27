ECB makes major new interest rate hike, in bid to combat inflation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank is prepared for a possible technical recession paired with high inflation, which must be brought down to maintain market confidence, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said, according to Reuters. “We will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to…

- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will be raised at the next “several meetings” to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and price gains return to the target, Bloomberg reports. Addressing an event Wednesday in Frankfurt, Lagarde said bringing inflation back…

- A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

- The European Central Bank must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

- The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…