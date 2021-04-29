EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

Stiri Recomandate

Un adolescent de 15 ani din Iași și-a abuzat mătușa, după care s-a făcut dispărut. Ce se întâmplă acum cu tânărul

Un tânăr în vârstă de doar 15 ani a ajuns după gratii după ce a fost acuzat că și-a abuzat mătușa de 66 de ani. Magistrații din cadrul Judecătoriei Iași… [citeste mai departe]

O variantă a tulpinii indiene de SARS-CoV-2 a fost identificată în România

Institutul Naţional de Sănătate Publică a anunţat că a fost identificată o variantă "indiană" a coronavirusului, B.1.617.2, la o persoană de 26 de ani, sosită în România în urmă cu o lună. Varianta diferă de cea identificată iniţial de PHE England… [citeste mai departe]

Naveta SpaceX, în pericol de a se lovi cu un obiect spațial în timpul drumului către Stația Spațială Internațională

O situație plină de suspans s-a petrecut zilele trecute în drumul navetei Crew Dragon „Endeavour” către Stația Spațială Internațională. Misiunea comună… [citeste mai departe]

Maratonul Vaccinării – Împreună pentru Cluj! Clujenii se vor putea vaccina fără programare, în perioada 14-17 mai

Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie “Iuliu Hațieganu” din Cluj-Napoca, în parteneriat cu Instituția Prefectului Cluj și Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca, organizează,… [citeste mai departe]

Tulpina indiană a Covid-19 a ajuns și în România

Tulpina indiană a Covid-19, una deosebit de contagioasă, a ajuns și în România, ea fiind depistată la o tânără în vârstă de 26 de ani... The post Tulpina indiană a Covid-19 a ajuns și în România appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sanatatii: Focar de covid 19 in randul unor lucratori in constructii din judetul Brasov

Este vorba despre opt persoane sosite din India. Cinci persoane au fost confirmate cu infectia SARS CoV 2, iar alte trei persoane sunt testate negativ.Ministerul Sanatatii a fost informat astazi, 29 aprilie… [citeste mai departe]

FABC: Este nevoie urgentă de un plan naţional de cancer în care screening-ul va fi esenţial

 Diagnosticarea în cancer a scăzut cu 30-40% anul trecut, ceea ce ‘va copleşi’ sistemul de sănătate atunci când cazurile vor fi depistate în ‘faze tardive şi cu costuri ridicate’, susţine preşedintele Federaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

VIRAL: Un Youtuber și-a desenat o mască pe față și a intrat în magazin. Riscă să fie expulzat

Ce nu fac unii pentru popularitate! Vorbim despre doi youtuberi acum care ar putea fi expulzați din Bali. Motivul? S-au filmat intrând într-un magazin alimentar fără mască. Evident că au fost dați afară… [citeste mai departe]

5 avantaje ale purtării echipamentului de antrenament potrivit

Îmbrăcămintea activă a devenit elemente de bază ale garderobei pentru pasionații de fitness și pentru cei conștienți de modă. Putem alege dintr-o multitudine de stiluri și modele și, deși unii ar putea susține că o pereche veche de pantaloni scurți și un tricou ar putea face… [citeste mai departe]

Cadouri potrivite pentru barbati, indiferent de ocazie. Ce bauturi oferim in dar si cum le alegem?

A face un cadou unui barbat, oricat de bine l-ai cunoaste, poate fi o provocare destul de mare. Cadoul pe care il alegem trebuie sa se adapteze gusturilor, ocaziei si personalitatii celui care il primeste,… [citeste mai departe]


EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

Publicat:
said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the that was developed by the Commission’s (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic change is one of the main processes in shaping […] The post EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri Locale

