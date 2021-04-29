EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). The commission explained that the demographic…

- The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- Uber is available in Craiova, a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

- PSD vrea sa propuna, printr-un amendament la modificarea Constituției, ca ieșirea unui partid dintr-o coaliție de guvernare sa insemne, imediat, organizarea de alegeri anticipate. ”In momentul in care se destrama programul respectivei coaliții sa avem alegeri anticipate, daca un partid parasește guvernarea,…