EC close to making first disbursement to Romania under Resilience Facility

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi…

- The European Commission said on Monday it fully stood by its proposal to approve Poland’s recovery plan after four associations of European judges asked the EU court to annul it, because the plan disregarded earlier EU court judgements, according to Reuters. On the basis of the Commission’s contested…

- Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS), Romania-Insider reports. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood…

- The European Commission has approved a Romanian scheme of up to E358mln to support companies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework, according to Universul.net. The measure will be open to micro, small and medium-sized companies affected…

- Romania and the European Commission (EC) have jointly decided to extend the assessment period for the first disbursement under the Resilience facility (EUR 2.6 bln) from the end of July to September 16, the EC confirmed according G4media.ro. The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects…

- The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone. The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…

- EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…