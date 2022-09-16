EC close to making first disbursement to Romania under Resilience Facility

Stiri Recomandate

Marius Budăi, anunț important despre majorarea salariului minim.Ne dorim să se întâmple de la 1 ianuarie 2023

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, anunță la RFI că a convenit cu Marcel Ciolacu și Nicolae Ciucă începerea discuțiilor cu partenerii sociali despre un salariu minim adecvat:… [citeste mai departe]

(vieo) Punea cuțitul la gâtul persoanelor, în toiul nopții, și le deposeda de bunuri: Un bărbat, suspectat de mai multe jafuri, a fost reținut

Un bărbat de 32 de ani a fost reținut, fiind suspectat că amenința trecători cu un cuțit, noaptea, pe… [citeste mai departe]

„Mă! Ține minte! Drumul României spre NATO trece prin Afganistan” – Premierul Ciucă, despre sfatul dat de Mircea Pașcu în 2001

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă și-a început discursul susținut astăzi, la Bucharest Security Conference, cu sfatul dat de fostul ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal / CS Dinamo a pierdut primul meci din grupele Ligii Campionilor. Magdeburg, redutabilă!

Echipa masculină de handbal CS Dinamo Bucureşti a fost învinsă, cu scorul de 28-30 (16-16), de SC Magdeburg (Germania), într-o partidă disputată la Sala Polivalentă din Bucureşti, contând pentru prima etapă a… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Scandal la CMC. Un consilier PL a dăruit socialiștilor o corabie: E ruskii korabli. Mergeți după ea

Liderul fracțiunii PL în Consiliul municipal Chișinău, Ion Cebanu, a dăruit socialiștilor macheta unei corăbii cu o inscripție pe ea. „Le-am dăruit socialiștilor „ruskii korabli”,… [citeste mai departe]

Stupoare în Gorj: Autoritățile au chemat un bărbat mort de un an să-și schimbe actul de identitate

Ion Rădoescu din satul Văcarea, județul Gorj, nu a putut să dea curs invitației de a se prezenta la sediul Direcției de Evidență a Persoanelor pentru a-și schimba actul de identitate, acesta fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Propaganda rusă a dat un alt mare rateu. O mare debarcare ucraineană respinsă pe Nipru era de fapt un cap de pod distrus cu rachete trase de pe Ka-52

Umilit în Ucraina, Ministerul Apărării al Federației Ruse încearcă să pună în practică o operațiune… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Buzău găzduiește conferința “Unități de Achiziții Publice Centralizate la nivel local: soluția pentru mai multă eficiență în achizițiile publice”

Consiliul Județean Buzău, în calitate… [citeste mai departe]

Statul o lasă pe Carmen Palade să facă orice dorește cu monumentul istoric Rex Mamaia

La începutul anului se zvonea că hotelul Rex din Mamaia, deținut de Carmen Palade, ar fi fost vândut dezvoltatorului imobiliar cu capital israelian Hagag Development Europe, controlat de omul de afaceri Yitzhak Hagag. La acea… [citeste mai departe]

Germania preia controlul a trei rafinării rusești deținute de compania Rosneft

Guvernul german a preluat controlul a trei rafinării deținute de compania petrolieră rusă Rosneft. Mișcarea face parte din eforturile guvernului lui Olaf Scholz de a proteja economia germană de efectele unui embargo la nivelul UE asupra țițeiului… [citeste mai departe]


EC close to making first disbursement to Romania under Resilience Facility

Publicat:
approved on Thursday a preliminary positive assessment for Romania‘s first payment request under the Recovery and (RRF), the key tool at the heart of NextGenerationEU. It amounts to about EUR 2.6 bln, of which EUR 1.8 bln grants and EUR 0.8 bln loans, according to Romania-Insider. Romania submitted the request […] The post EC close to making first disbursement to Romania under appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

