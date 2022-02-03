Czech, Polish leaders reach deal to end Turow mine disputePublicat:
The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed on a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over the Turow open-pit coal mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that had reached the European Union‘s top court, according to Reuters. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech counterpart Petr […] The post Czech, Polish leaders reach deal to end Turow mine dispute appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia
14:46, 19.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…
EU has “cognitive split” in its China policy says senior Chinese diplomat
10:31, 30.12.2021 - Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…
Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February
22:40, 22.12.2021 - Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change…
EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift
16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…
Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe
12:11, 10.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL. “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…
Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff
14:30, 11.11.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…
Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis
13:50, 09.11.2021 - Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…
Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus
17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…