Coal production increases 1.7% in first 8 months of 2022, imports up 13.5%

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first eight months of 2022, 2.025 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), being by 1.7% (34,300 toe) higher than in the same period in 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics… [citeste mai departe]