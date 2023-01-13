Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis a acordat Înaltul Patronaj programului Timişoara 2023 – Capitală Europeană a Culturii

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis a acordat Înaltul Patronaj programului Timişoara 2023 – Capitală Europeană a Culturii

Vineri, 13 ianuarie, președintele Klaus Iohannis, prezent la ceremonia de decorare a unor personalități și instituții, cu ocazia Zilei Culturii Naționale, a transmis că a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Adidas a pierdut disputa pe dungile marcă înregistrată cu designerul de lux Thom Browne

Adidas a pierdut disputa pe dungile marcă înregistrată cu designerul de lux Thom Browne

Adidas a pierdut un dosar în instanță prin care a încercat să oprească un creator de modă să folosească un design cu patru dungi. Gigantul de îmbrăcăminte sport a susținut că cele patru dungi ale mărcii de lux Thom Browne… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia susține „ferm, decis și hotărât” intrarea României în Schengen, spune ministrul Aurescu

Suedia susține „ferm, decis și hotărât” intrarea României în Schengen, spune ministrul Aurescu

Ministrul de Externe Bogdan Aurescu a declarat joi seară, 12 ianuarie, la TVR Info, că președinția suedeză a Consiliului Uniunii Europene „este hotărâtă, în mod ferm, să sprijine aderarea României,… [citeste mai departe]

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 13- 19 ian

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 13- 19 ian

Vineri,13 Ianuarie 13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG 13:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 15:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia declară capturarea completă a orașului Soledar, dar forțele ucrainene afirmă că rezistența continuă/ Institutul american pentru Studiul Războiului: Forțele rusești controlează cea mai mare parte, dacă nu chiar întregul oraș

Rusia declară capturarea completă a orașului Soledar, dar forțele ucrainene afirmă că rezistența continuă/ Institutul american pentru Studiul Războiului: Forțele rusești controlează cea mai mare parte, dacă nu chiar întregul oraș

Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Ordinea mondială de azi

Ordinea mondială de azi

Ordinea mondială este ordinea ce rezultă după ce treci cu mintea peste multe date, capacități și fapte. Este ceva ce se poate stabili doar prin abstractizare, înțeleasă ca operație logică. Dacă cumva există ordine! Au fost, cum se știe bine, epoci fără ordine sau cu ordine necunoscută. Azi nu suntem departe de o astfel de situație, căci ceea ce părea… [citeste mai departe]

5 reguli ca să ai întotdeauna casa curată și ordonată

5 reguli ca să ai întotdeauna casa curată și ordonată

Secretul este unul mult mai simplu și mai la îndemână. Capacitatea de a-ți păstra casa perfect ordonată și curată ține doar de obiceiurile banale de zi cu zi, pe care trebuie să le înveți și să ți le impui.Iată câteva trucuri care te ajută să ai locuința impecabilă zi de zi:Există o… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: România e cea mai săracă țară din UE, după venitul disponibil median

Eurostat: România e cea mai săracă țară din UE, după venitul disponibil median

În 2021, venitul disponibil median a fost de 18.019 PPS (exprimat în standardul puterii de cumpărare) pe cap de locuitor în UE, arată datele publicate azi de Oficiul European de Statistică (Eurostat). Acesta a variat considerabil între… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru a patra zi consecutiv, ceața densă a blocat Aeroportul Suceava

Pentru a patra zi consecutiv, ceața densă a blocat Aeroportul Suceava

Pentru a patra zi consecutiv, ceața densă a blocat Aeroportul Suceava. Ceața duce la imposibilitatea de a opera zboruri regulate. Într-o declarație de presă, directorul Aeroportului, Ioan Măriuța, a afirmat că ceața este sub limita minimă a sistemului ILS, dispozitivul… [citeste mai departe]

”Nemuritorii daci”- prezentare de Ziua Culturii Naționale

”Nemuritorii daci”- prezentare de Ziua Culturii Naționale

Sala mare de ședințe a Instituției Prefectului județul Satu Mare a fost azi gazda prezentării susținută de dl. Horea Pop (cercetător-arheolog la Muzeul Județean de Istorie și Artă Zalău) cu tema -Nemuritorii daci. Evenimentul organizat cu sprijinul Muzeului județean Satu Mare… [citeste mai departe]


Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

Publicat:
Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. -based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the sector, and only a few days after rival exchanges  […] The post Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


