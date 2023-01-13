Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state gas…

- European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…

- European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

- Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

- President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

- Eurozone banks are set to repay E296 bln in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone’s financial system in the euro’s 22-year history, according to Reuters. The move is part of ECB efforts to fight record-high inflation in the…

- Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters. The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

- The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…