Crevedia Explosion/ 58 victims, of whom one casualty, 39 firefighters, 2 policemen, 2 gendarmes

Crevedia Explosion/ 58 victims, of whom one casualty, 39 firefighters, 2 policemen, 2 gendarmesPublicat:
The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) announced that the explosions at the LPG station in Crevedia, Dambovita county, ended up in 58 injured, of whom one dead, Agerpres reports.
The first eight victims were after the first explosion, of which one person died from a heart attack, without burns, and seven injured people (3 with burns transported to the Bucharest Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital, 4 with burns transported to the Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital), specify the representatives of the MAI, on Sunday morning, in a press release. Another 50 victims occurred after the second explosion, of…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan closes after three days of debates
19:40, 23.07.2023 - The global media forum with the theme "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, ended on Sunday after the last discussion session, which was dedicated to the safety of journalists. CITESTE SI July 23 in history 08:09 12 Nicusor Dan:…
Current media topics addressed at international forum hosted by Azerbaijan
17:55, 21.07.2023 - Global level current topics in media and information and communication will be debated at the International Media Forum dubbed "New media in the era of the fourth industrial revolution", which takes place from Friday to Sunday in Azerbaijan.The event is hosted by Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan,…
Braila Danube bridge, transited by approximately 50,000 vehicles in first week after inauguration
18:20, 13.07.2023 - The suspended bridge over the Danube was transited by approximately 50,000 vehicles within a week of its inauguration, informs the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR). CITESTE SI Over 1,000 centers for people with special needs - checked; fines of 10 million lei 17:11 5 DefMin…
PM Ciolacu announces urgent controls in all centres for children, elderly and disabled people
09:55, 10.07.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Sunday the start of urgent controls in all care centres for children, the elderly and people with disabilities."First of all, all centres for children, the elderly and people with disabilities, state-owned or private, must be checked and all licenses reviewed.…
EU Commission freezes part of Romanian EU recovery funds
09:35, 28.06.2023 - Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …
FOTO. Scooter, un cațel cu probleme, a caștigat titlul de Cel mai urat caine din lume. In spatele concursului se afla o idee nobila
13:45, 25.06.2023 - Un cațel deținut de femeie din Tucson, Arizona, SUA, a primit vineri titlul de Cel mai urat caine din lume, relateaza The Guardian.Concursul, organizat de 50 de ani in California, este un eveniment de renume mondial care promoveaza adopția de caini și prezinta animale extraordinare care au infruntat…
Petteri Orpo to be Finland’s new prime minister
08:20, 19.06.2023 - Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, is set to become Finland’s new prime minister, local public broadcaster Yle reported Sunday, according to Politico. Orpo’s National Coalition Party came in first in parliamentary elections in April, getting 22 percent of the vote,…
Eurozone slips into recession after German revision
13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…