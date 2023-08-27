Crevedia Explosion/ 58 victims, of whom one casualty, 39 firefighters, 2 policemen, 2 gendarmes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The global media forum with the theme "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, ended on Sunday after the last discussion session, which was dedicated to the safety of journalists. CITESTE SI July 23 in history 08:09 12 Nicusor Dan:…

- Global level current topics in media and information and communication will be debated at the International Media Forum dubbed "New media in the era of the fourth industrial revolution", which takes place from Friday to Sunday in Azerbaijan.The event is hosted by Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan,…

- The suspended bridge over the Danube was transited by approximately 50,000 vehicles within a week of its inauguration, informs the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR). CITESTE SI Over 1,000 centers for people with special needs - checked; fines of 10 million lei 17:11 5 DefMin…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Sunday the start of urgent controls in all care centres for children, the elderly and people with disabilities."First of all, all centres for children, the elderly and people with disabilities, state-owned or private, must be checked and all licenses reviewed.…

- Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

- Un cațel deținut de femeie din Tucson, Arizona, SUA, a primit vineri titlul de Cel mai urat caine din lume, relateaza The Guardian.Concursul, organizat de 50 de ani in California, este un eveniment de renume mondial care promoveaza adopția de caini și prezinta animale extraordinare care au infruntat…

- Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, is set to become Finland’s new prime minister, local public broadcaster Yle reported Sunday, according to Politico. Orpo’s National Coalition Party came in first in parliamentary elections in April, getting 22 percent of the vote,…

- The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…