Crevedia Explosion/ 58 victims, of whom one casualty, 39 firefighters, 2 policemen, 2 gendarmes

Când “infractorul” şi “josnicul” Alin Nica sare să apere onoarea “interlopului” Nicolae Robu

Motto: „În gura lui Robu, prieten al lui Nasleu și al interlopilor, cuvintele nulitate și lichea sună a laudă” – Vasile “Bazil” Popovici În urmă cu aproximativ zece zile, PNL Timiş a sărit,… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 27 august 2023. Zodia care va avea o idee excelentă de afaceri

Ultima zi de weekend va aduce noi obstacole și experiențe inedite pentru unii nativi. Potrivit horoscop 27 august 2023, aceasta este zodia care va avea o idee excelentă de afaceri. Previziuni complete pentru toate cele 12 semne ale zodiacului, ce se va întâmpla… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia de la Crevedia, vizibilă inclusiv din București. Imagini surprinse de la 22 de kilometri distanță

A doua deflagrație puternică care a avut loc la stația GPL din localitatea dâmbovițeană Crevedia și care a rănit zeci de pompieri a fost vizibilă inclusiv din Capitală, potrivit unor… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzație gravă: Valoarea primelor de asigurare a crescut cu 30%, dar despăgubirea a rămas neschimbată

Modificările aduse în Parlament Legii privind asigurarea obligatorie a locuințelor de către PSD și PNL au crescut cu 30% valoarea primelor de asigurare, în timp ce valoarea despăgubirilor… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 550 | Apărarea aeriană rusă a doborât două drone în regiunile ruse Briansk și Belgorod

Autoritățile locale din Rusia au anunțat sâmbătă că au doborât două drone, una în regiunea Briansk, iar alta în Belgorod, înainte de a ajunge în… [citeste mai departe]

Evenimentele de duminică, de la Alba Iulia și din județul Alba. Distracția continuă în mai multe locații. Program

Evenimentele de duminică, de la Alba Iulia și din județul Alba. Distracția continuă în mai multe locații. Program Distracția continuă și duminică, în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de pinguini au murit în Antarctica, după ce gheața s-a rupt, din cauza schimbărilor climatice. Experții trag un semnal de alarmă

Cel puțin 10.000 de pinguini împărat au murit, în Antarctica, după ce gheața s-a rupt, din cauza schimbărilor climatice. Experții… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Dâmbovița este sub AVERTIZARE METEOROLOGICĂ COD GALBEN de CANICULĂ

Județul Dâmbovița este sub AVERTIZARE METEOROLOGICĂ COD GALBEN de CANICULĂ,astăzi,27 august 2023. The post Județul Dâmbovița este sub AVERTIZARE METEOROLOGICĂ COD GALBEN de CANICULĂ first appeared on Partener TV . [citeste mai departe]

Infotrafic: Circulaţie oprită în localitatea Crevedia, unde au loc exploziile

Centrul Infotrafic informează că circulaţia este în continuare oprită (ora 8:00) pe ambele sensuri pe DN 1A Bucureşti-Ploieşti, în localitatea Crevedia, judeţul Dâmboviţa, unde sâmbătă seară au avut loc mai multe explozii la o staţie GPL. Forţele… [citeste mai departe]

Ancheta in cazul exploziilor de la Crevedia, preluata de Parchetul General (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Sectia de urmarire penala si criminalistica din cadrul PICCJ a preluat dosarul avand ca obiect explozia care a avut loc in localitatea Crevedia, judetul Dambovita, in cursul zilei de 26 august 2023.Potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]


Crevedia Explosion/ 58 victims, of whom one casualty, 39 firefighters, 2 policemen, 2 gendarmes

Publicat:
of (MAI) announced that the explosions at the LPG station in Crevedia, Dambovita county, ended up in 58 injured, of whom one dead, Agerpres reports.

The first eight victims were after the first explosion, of which one person died from a heart attack, without burns, and seven injured people (3 with burns transported to the Bucharest Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital, 4 with burns transported to the Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital), specify the representatives of the MAI, on Sunday morning, in a press release. Another 50 victims occurred after the second explosion, of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


