Tennis player Andreea Mitu has her first victory this year, at Alaminos-Larnaca

Alerta la Borșa: Incendiu pe strada Dragos Voda din localitate

Fostul primar al municipiului Baia Mare, Cătălin Cherecheş, care a ajuns în România marţi seară sub escortă, a fost dus de la frontieră direct în Penitenciarul Arad, unde este pus în carantină într-o cameră cu alţi deţinuţi aflaţi tot în carantină. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Penitenciarului… [citeste mai departe]

Elena-Gabriela Ruse s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului ITF de la Maribor, după ce a învins-o în două seturi pe Kathinka von Deichmann, cu 6-3, 6-3. Ruse s-a impus după o oră şi 27 de minute în faţa unei adversare venite din calificări (29 ani, 277 WTA). În optimile… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră la Timișoara. La data de 19 martie a.c., în jurul orei 19:00, polițiștii Secției 1 Timișoara au fost sesizați de către o femeie cu privire la faptul că de mai multe zile nu poate lua legătura… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul, comentând vizita şefului NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, în regiunea Caucazului de Sud, a declarat marţi că este puţin probabil ca eforturile blocului militar de… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii care stau pe strada Năsăud se plâng că șoferii au luat cu asalt o stradă care face legătura cu strada… [citeste mai departe]

„Pe Cătălin Cîrstoiu nu-l cunosc, însă am înțeles că e un manager foarte bun și o să plecăm de la premisa că știe, dar Piedone chiar știe administrație”, spune primarul Sectorului 3 al Capitalei, Robert Negoiță. [citeste mai departe]

Un accident ale cărei consecințe puteau fi extrem de grave a avut loc, astăzi, în jurul orei 11.30, pe trecerea de pietoni din apropierea Spitalului Județean de Urgență din Bacău. Incidentul, în care un pieton a fost lovit de un autoturism, a fost înregistrat de o cameră video… [citeste mai departe]

CS Minaur Baia Mare a învins-o pe CSM Bucureşti cu scorul de 27-23 (12-12), marţi seara, pe teren propriu, într-o partidă din etapa a 20-a a Ligii Naţionale de handbal masculin. Prima repriză a fost una echilibrată, în care echipele au alternat la… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativă de fraudă în numele McDonald's România. "Oferte speciale" care te lasă fără banii din cont. Avertisment DNSC


Tennis player Andreea Mitu has her first victory this year, at Alaminos-Larnaca

Publicat:
tennis player qualified on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Alaminos-Larnaca (Cyprus), with total prizes of 25,000 dollars, after forfeited at 5-0.

Mitu (32 years old, no. 214 in the WTA), seed no. 6, won her first victory this year, after 29 minutes.

Mitu, who faced the French for the first time (30 years old, no. 266 in the WTA), had lost all four matches played this year.

The next opponent of the Romanian will be the (39 years old) or the (20 years old).

In…

