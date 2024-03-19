Tennis player Andreea Mitu has her first victory this year, at Alaminos-Larnaca

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian tennis players Miriam Bianca Bulgaru and Cristina Dinu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarter-finals of the ITF tournament from Alaminos Larnaca, Cyprus, with total prizes of 35,000 US dollars. Bulgaru (25 years old, 193 WTA), the third favorite, got past the Maltese Francesca Curmi (21…

- The Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the USD 75k ITF tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, after beating the Russian Valeria Savinykh, by 6- 1, 7-6 (7/4). Ruse (26 years old, 171 WTA) managed 8 aces in this match, won after almost two hours of play…

- The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal filed by Romanian tennis player Simona Halep and reduced her period of ineligibility from four years to nine months. In a press statement released on Tuesday, CAS says it has issued the operative part of its decision in…

- Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified for the quarterfinals of the challenger tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, with total prizes of 41,000 dollars, on Wednesday, after defeating Guy Orly Iradukunda of Burundi 6-2, 6-2, told Agerpres. Nicholas David Ionel (21 years old, no. 258 ATP) won…

- A round table on "730 days of war at the heart of Europe: consequences, realities and perspectives at regional and global level" was organised on Tuesday by Union of the Ukrainians of Romania in partnership with the parliamentary group of the national minorities. The event at the Palace of Parliament…

- The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 category in Romania, after defeating the Danish Clara Tauson, 6-4, 6 -0, on Thursday, in the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres. Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old,…

- Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters. Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

- The Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 74,825 euros, after defeating the Frenchman Matteo Martineau 7 -6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1.Copil (33 years old, no. 322 in ATP), coming from the qualifiers,…