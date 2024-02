Number of new cars registered in Romania, up by 4.15% in January

Number of new cars registered in Romania, up by 4.15% in JanuaryThe volume of new cars registered in Romania in January 2024 increased by 4.15% compared to the same month of 2023, up to 12,733 units, according to data centralized by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and… [citeste mai departe]