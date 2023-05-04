China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia China said on Thursday “high vigilance” was needed in the face of NATO‘s “eastward expansion” following a media report the alliance is planning to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region, according to Reuters. NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Asia, in Japan, to […] The post China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

