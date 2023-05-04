China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia

Stiri Recomandate

Povestea satului salvat de Regele Charles: Cum a ajuns Viscri dintr-o ruină, în patrimoniul UNESCO

Pe cât de sofisticată pare viața la curtea regală pentru Regele Charles, pe atât de mult a știut mereu să aprecieze simplitatea, în special cea pe care a găsit-o în Transilvania, la Viscri. Mirosul pășunilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Turda: Începem distribuirea tichetelor sociale pentru nou-născuți. Tichetele sunt în valoare de 2.000 lei

????Prin Direcția de Asistență Socială Turda începem distribuirea tichetelor sociale pentru nou-născuți. Începând cu data de 08.05.2023, intervalul orar 10:00-15:00,… [citeste mai departe]

Mopedist lovit în plin de o autoutilitară în timp ce încerca să intre în curtea casei fără să se asigure. A ajuns la spital

La data de 3 mai ora 08:38, în timp ce conducea autoutilitara pe raza localității Frătăuții Vechi, în timpul unei manevre de depășire, un… [citeste mai departe]

Mișcare de ultim moment a lui Putin, după atacul cu drone de la Kremlin | Medvedev: Exact ce vor Washingtonul și mulți proști de la Bruxelles!

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin nu se afla la Kremlin la momentul atacului cu drone și "și-a păstrat calmul… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în atletism: A murit cea mai rapidă femeie din lume la doar 32 de ani

Cea mai rapidă femeie din lume, americanca Tori Bowie, campioană mondială și olimpică la atletism, a murit, miercuri, la doar 32 de ani, din cauze încã necunoscute, au anunţat reprezentanții sportivei, Icon Management și USA Track and Field.… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR: Au fost depuse două oferte pentru finalizarea construcţiei tronsonului 1 al Drumului Expres Craiova – Piteşti / Valoarea proiectului – peste 540 de milioane de lei, fără TVA

”Joi, 04.05.2023, a avut… [citeste mai departe]

CET Sud anunță revenirea la normalitate din această noapte: o avarie care a avut loc în urmă cu o zi a afectat bucureștenii din trei sectoare

CET Sud anunță revenirea la normalitate din noaptea de joi spre vineri, după avaria de miercuri, când centrala… [citeste mai departe]

Efectele perseverenței administrative – Gara CFR Câmpia Turzii intră în reabilitare

????Efectele perseverenței administrative – Gara CFR Câmpia Turzii intră în reabilitare ✅Toate demersurile legale pe care Primăria Municipiului Câmpia Turzii le-a întreprins, în ultimii doi ani, în raport cu Ministerul [citeste mai departe]

Made in RO: Un muzeu pop-up de publicitate și branding românesc ajunge în premieră la Oradea

Mii de exponate introduc vizitatorii într-o călătorie nostalgică și plină de umor în ultimii 150 de ani de creație publicitară și mărci care au făcut istorie în viața cotidiană – Expoziția poate fi vizitată zilnic… [citeste mai departe]

Mamografii gratuite la Coruia – comuna Săcălăşeni

Primăria Săcălășeni împreună cu Institutului Oncologic Prof Dr. Ion Chiricuță pun la dispoziție o unitate mobilă de screening, pentru mamografii gratuite. Unitatea mobilă va fi amplasată în perioada 8-12 mai la Centrul de îngrijire  bătrâni din Coruia, între orele 8.00 şi 19.00. Se testează… [citeste mai departe]


China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia

Publicat:
China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia

China said on Thursday “high vigilance” was needed in the face of NATO‘s “eastward expansion” following a media report the alliance is planning to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region, according to Reuters. NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Asia, in Japan, to […] The post China urges ‘high vigilance’ over NATO expansion in Asia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

