DECEMBER 9 IN HISTORY

1744 - Greek Catholic Bishop Ioan Inocentiu Micu departs for Rome, where he had been summoned before an investigation committee. He will never return from exile 1846 - In the hall of the Bucharest "Momulo" Theatre takes place the first concert by Hungarian piano player Franz Liszt on Romanian land 1878 - Birth of jurist Emil Hatieganu, honorary member of the… [citeste mai departe]