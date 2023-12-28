Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul va decide includerea unor categorii de bugetari în ordonanța care majorează salariile începând de anul viitor

Guvernul va decide în ședința de astăzi includerea unor categorii de bugetari în ordonanța care majorează salariile începând de anul viitor. Anunțul a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul privind structura anului şcolar 2024 – 2025 a fost lansat în dezbatere publică

Ministerul Educaţiei a lansat, astăzi, în dezbatere publică, proiectul de ordin de ministru privind structura anului şcolar 2024-2025. Documentul prevede, în forma actuală, că elevii vor avea 36 de săptămâni de cursuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Road Carriers demand clear date for Romanias accession to Schengen with land borders

The National Union of Road Carriers in Romania welcomes the political agreement reached regarding the expansion of the Schengen Zone with Romania and Bulgaria in what concerns the air and sea borders as of March 2024,… [citeste mai departe]

CSM CSU Oradea a încheiat o serie de 11 victorii în campionatul de baschet masculin

CSM Târgu Mureş a oprit la 11 seria de victorii a vicecampioanei CSM CSU Oradea, după ce s-a impus cu scorul de 88-83 (14-24, 29-24, 28-20, 17-15), joi seara, pe teren propriu, într-un meci din etapa a 15-a a Ligii Naţionale de baschet… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Aderarea României la Schengen e ireversibilă. Avem acord politic cu Austria

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat, joi seară, că procesul de aderare a României la spațiul Schengen pe cale aeriană și maritim este „ireversibil” și că există un „acord politic” cu Austria pentru ca acest lucru să se întâmple… [citeste mai departe]

Veștile proaste pentru Ucraina curg una după alta! Rusia şi-a crescut de 50 de ori producţia de muniţie pentru război

Compania rusă apărare Rostec, deţinută de stat şi supusă sancţiunilor occidentale, a crescut de 50 de ori producţia de muniţie pentru arme de calibru mic… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei: ”Sunt semne bune pentru Valea Jiului şi pentru cei peste 2.000 de ortaci şi familiile lor”

”Când v-am spus că nu voi uita niciodată ziua când am coborât în mină nu am exagerat cu nimic. Am înţeles atunci ce înseamnă munca acestor oameni, condiţiile de zi cu zi,… [citeste mai departe]

Casă de vacanță din Apuseni, cuprinsă de flăcări. Pompierii s-au mobilizat cu două autospeciale

"Secţia de Pompieri Câmpeni intervine pentru localizarea şi lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la o casă de vacanţă de mici dimensiuni (2 pers.) în localitatea Mătişeşti, comuna Horea. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

PROTEST LA AJPIS SATU MARE Angajații cer respectarea promisiunilor

Funcționarii Agenției Județene pentru Plăți și Inspecție Socială Satu Mare au declanșat protest spontan, joi 28 decembrie 2023, între orele 12,00-12,30 fără a afecta activitatea instituției. [citeste mai departe]

Executivul a adoptat o OUG prin care a fost prelungită, cu maxim şase luni, perioada de aplicare a clauzei suspensive pentru Programele de susţinere în sectoarele suin şi avicol

Prin Programul de susţinere a crescătorilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

Publicat:
Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the , injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control and sparking a fire on the upper deck, […] The post Cargo ship hits naval mine in en route to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

13:55, 26.12.2023 - A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24.  The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

Ukraine suspends Black Sea grain corridor over threat from mines, warplanes

15:30, 26.10.2023 - Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain export corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy and a British security firm said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has been using the shipping corridor to try to revive…

UK military trainers will travel to Romania to train Ukrainians

10:05, 20.10.2023 - UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine

13:55, 12.10.2023 - Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery…

NATO allies to form mine-sweeping force to clear Black Sea route

12:41, 10.10.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…


