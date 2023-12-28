Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to UkrainePublicat:
Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control and sparking a fire on the upper deck, […] The post Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea
13:55, 26.12.2023 - A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24. The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea
13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…
Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports
09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…
Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid
14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…
Ukraine suspends Black Sea grain corridor over threat from mines, warplanes
15:30, 26.10.2023 - Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain export corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy and a British security firm said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has been using the shipping corridor to try to revive…
UK military trainers will travel to Romania to train Ukrainians
10:05, 20.10.2023 - UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…
NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine
13:55, 12.10.2023 - Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery…
NATO allies to form mine-sweeping force to clear Black Sea route
12:41, 10.10.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…