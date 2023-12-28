Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24. The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain export corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy and a British security firm said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has been using the shipping corridor to try to revive…

- UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

- Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…