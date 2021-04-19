Capital City Mayor Dan in self-isolation after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a anunțat pe Facebook faptul ca fetița sa a ieșit pozitiv la testul Covid-19. Aceasta nu are simptome, conform edilului. „Fetița mea Aheea a ieșit pozitiva la testul COVID-19. Nu are simptome, nu sunt motive de ingrijorare. Eu am ieșit negativ la testare dar,…

- „Fetita mea Aheea a iesit pozitiva la testul COVID-19. Nu are simptome, nu sunt motive de ingrijorare. Eu am iesit negativ la testare dar, fiind contact direct, trebuie sa stau in izolare 14 zile (de la testul ei), pana vineri, 30 aprilie. Voi continua sa-mi indeplinesc obligatiile de primar lucrand…

- Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German…

- As many as 18,630 people (0.81%) in Romania test positive for COVID-19 between December 27, 2020 - April 11, 2021, after receiving the first dose of vaccine, according to information posted by the National Public Health Institute (INSP). As many as 69.2% of them were vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech…

- ​O fotografie a lui Zlatan Ibrahimovic la o masa într-un restaurant din Milano, în ciuda restrictiilor anti-Covid, a stârnit luni o polemica, desi anturajul fotbalistului vedeta a asigurat ca a fost vorba de o "întâlnire de lucru" si nu de un prânz, relateaza…

- Romania's Embassy to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family, after the demise of Prince Philip aged 99. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of His Royal Highness Prince…

- In Romania, the immunization campaign will continue with all the vaccines against COVID-19 currently authorized at the European level, according to the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). An extraordinary meeting was held on Monday evening,…

- In her opening WTA match of 2021, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, won her first match of the season at the Gippsland Trophy on Monday 6-4 6-4 against Russian Anastasia Potapova - in the round of 32 of the 565,530-USD tournament in Melbourne, Australia, according to AGERPRES.…