Capital City Mayor Dan in self-isolation after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19

Capital City Mayor Dan in self-isolation after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19Publicat:
General Mayor of the Capital City Nicusor Dan on Monday informed that he is self-isolating after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, but he is going to continue to work from home. "My daughter Aheea came out positive at the COVID-19 test. She doesn't have any symptoms, there is no reason to worry. I've come out negative at the test but, since I am a direct contact, I must self-isolate for 14 days (since the day when she took the test), until Friday, April 30. I will continue to work from home. May all of you stay in good health!," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Primarul Capitalei, in carantina! Fetița lui Nicușor Dan are Covid-19
16:20, 19.04.2021 - Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a anunțat pe Facebook faptul ca fetița sa a ieșit pozitiv la testul Covid-19. Aceasta nu are simptome, conform edilului. „Fetița mea Aheea a ieșit pozitiva la testul COVID-19. Nu are simptome, nu sunt motive de ingrijorare. Eu am ieșit negativ la testare dar,…
Nicușor Dan intra in CARANTINA, fiind negativ: Fetița mea a ieșit pozitiva la testul COVID-19
16:20, 19.04.2021 - „Fetita mea Aheea a iesit pozitiva la testul COVID-19. Nu are simptome, nu sunt motive de ingrijorare. Eu am iesit negativ la testare dar, fiind contact direct, trebuie sa stau in izolare 14 zile (de la testul ei), pana vineri, 30 aprilie. Voi continua sa-mi indeplinesc obligatiile de primar lucrand…
FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership
23:05, 16.04.2021 - Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German…
18,630 people in Romania test positive for COVID-19 after first vaccine shot, Dec. 27 - April 11
11:25, 14.04.2021 - As many as 18,630 people (0.81%) in Romania test positive for COVID-19 between December 27, 2020 - April 11, 2021, after receiving the first dose of vaccine, according to information posted by the National Public Health Institute (INSP). As many as 69.2% of them were vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech…
Polemica in Italia, dupa ce Zlatan Ibrahimovic a incalcat protocolul sanitar - Unde a fost vazut suedezul
22:05, 12.04.2021 - O fotografie a lui Zlatan Ibrahimovic la o masa într-un restaurant din Milano, în ciuda restrictiilor anti-Covid, a stârnit luni o polemica, desi anturajul fotbalistului vedeta a asigurat ca a fost vorba de o "întâlnire de lucru" si nu de un prânz, relateaza…
Romanian Embassy in UK sends condolences after demise of Prince Philip
19:35, 09.04.2021 - Romania's Embassy to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family, after the demise of Prince Philip aged 99. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of His Royal Highness Prince…
CNCAV: Romania will continue vaccination campaign with all vaccines authorized at European level
08:55, 16.03.2021 - In Romania, the immunization campaign will continue with all the vaccines against COVID-19 currently authorized at the European level, according to the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). An extraordinary meeting was held on Monday evening,…
Romania's Halep wins opening WTA match of 2021 at Gippsland Trophy
13:46, 01.02.2021 - In her opening WTA match of 2021, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, won her first match of the season at the Gippsland Trophy on Monday 6-4 6-4 against Russian Anastasia Potapova - in the round of 32 of the 565,530-USD tournament in Melbourne, Australia, according to AGERPRES.…