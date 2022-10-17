BVB: Stocks see correction in September as volatility returns to capital markets

Stiri Recomandate

Impact uriaș al războiului din Ucraina în Europa de Est, inclusiv în România - Peste 3 milioane de copii, împinși în sărăcie - Raport devastator

Impact uriaș al războiului din Ucraina în Europa de Est, inclusiv în România - Peste 3 milioane de copii, împinși în sărăcie - Raport devastator

Copiii resimt cel mai mult efectele crizei economice provocate de războiul din Ucraina.

UNICEF: Războiul din Ucraina și inflația aruncă alte milioane de copii în sărăcie

UNICEF: Războiul din Ucraina și inflația aruncă alte milioane de copii în sărăcie

Potrivit unui studiu realizat de UNICEF, dat publicității luni, 17 octombrie, războiul din Ucraina și creșterea costului vieții (care decurge din acesta) au aruncat, în ultimele luni, în sărăcie alte milioane de copii din Europa

Cum a murit rapperul Nosfe. A fost deschis dosar penal

Cum a murit rapperul Nosfe. A fost deschis dosar penal

Nosfe, membru al trupei Șatra Benz, a încetat din viață pe 16 octombrie, la doar 37 de ani. Soția sa, Mădălina, a fost cea care l-a găsit și a anunțat poliția. Inițial, membrii trupei au anunțat pe pagina de Facebook decesul colegului lor, Nosfe, pe numele său real Darius Crețan.

Subprefecții Sinescu și Șologon desemnați să se ocupe de cele mai sensibile lucrări din județ

Subprefecții Sinescu și Șologon desemnați să se ocupe de cele mai sensibile lucrări din județ

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Suceava reunit astăzi în ședință extraordinară a emis o hotărâre prin care subprefectul Florin Sinescu a fost desemnat pentru monitorizarea lucrărilor

Cu o rata a obezitatii la nivel european de 22.5%, Romania lupta impotriva kilogramelor in plus cu dieta NUPO

Cu o rata a obezitatii la nivel european de 22.5%, Romania lupta impotriva kilogramelor in plus cu dieta NUPO

Potrivit Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății, obezitatea este „una dintre cele mai mari provocări de sănătate publică ale secolului 21". Prevalența sa s-a triplat în multe țări europene

Ce înseamnă, de fapt, o alimentație sănătoasă?

Ce înseamnă, de fapt, o alimentație sănătoasă?

Moderația este secretul unei diete echilibrate și al unui stil de viață sănătos. Asta înseamnă că nu există alimente interzise, ci doar produse care trebuie consumate în cantități mai mici. Este mai important cât mâncăm decât ce anume mâncăm, precizează dr. Doru Negru, medic primar Diabet, Boli

„Aventuri în Țara Emoțiilor", cu îndrăgitul scriitor de cărți pentru copii Alec Blenche

„Aventuri în Țara Emoțiilor”, cu îndrăgitul scriitor de cărți pentru copii Alec Blenche

Școala Babel, în parteneriat cu Consiliul Județean Timiș, îi invită, miercuri, 19 octombrie, ora 18:30, în Sala Multifuncțională, pe cei mari și cei mici deopotrivă, la o întâlnire cu autorul de cărți pentru

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 31 octombrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarele 2 săptămâni

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 31 octombrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarele 2 săptămâni

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 31 octombrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarele 2 săptămâni

CIRC și haos în Senat, la dezbaterea legilor Justiției - George Simion, poftit de Alina Gorghiu să iasă: „Rog chestorii să ia exemplarul George Simion" - VIDEO

CIRC și haos în Senat, la dezbaterea legilor Justiției - George Simion, poftit de Alina Gorghiu să iasă: „Rog chestorii să ia exemplarul George Simion” - VIDEO

„Avem 500 și ceva de amendamente la legile Justiției. Nu putem

Orban răspunde acuzaţiilor lui Bode referitoare la relaţia cu omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache

Orban răspunde acuzaţiilor lui Bode referitoare la relaţia cu omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache

Liderul Forţa Dreptei, Ludovic Orban a răspuns luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, acuzaţiilor ministrului de Interne Lucian Bode referitoare la relaţia sa cu omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache, afirmând că Bode lansează


BVB: Stocks see correction in September as volatility returns to capital markets

Publicat:
BVB: Stocks see correction in September as volatility returns to capital markets

(BVB) announced on Monday that stock indices indicated sharp declines in September, sending most international equity markets into correction territory at the end of the first 9 months. BVB explains that investors' fears about rising interest rates and the possibility of a recession in developed markets gain momentum

Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kyiv with kamikaze drones

10:50, 17.10.2022 - Four drone strikes hit central Kyiv on Monday morning as Russia used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack critical infrastructure, the second attack on the city in a week, according to Bloomberg. Drones damaged several residential houses and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali…

Germany starts receiving gas directly from France

10:35, 13.10.2022 - Germany on Thursday received the first direct gas deliveries from France through a pipeline link under a deal aimed at helping both countries cope with current energy supply problems, the French grid operator GRTgaz said, according to Reuters. France, which is less exposed to Russian imports than its…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Euro slides below $0.99 after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

11:26, 05.09.2022 - The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002, according to France 24. The European currency has continued…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania

11:40, 29.07.2022 - Romania and the European Commission (EC) have jointly decided to extend the assessment period for the first disbursement under the Resilience facility (EUR 2.6 bln) from the end of July to September 16, the EC confirmed according G4media.ro. The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects…


