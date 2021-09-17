BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

Stiri Recomandate

S-a încheiat a 12-a ediţie a Cupei CELCO la tenis, prima ediţie înscrisă în calendarul FRT

Cupa CELCO la tenis, ediţia a XII-a şi, totodată, prima ediţie înscrisă în calendarul Federaţiei Române de Tenis (FRT), s-a desfăşurat, timp de patru zile, în condiţii excelente, pe terenurile de zgură ale complexului… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci suspecți în cazul agresiunii din Suceava, audiați. Ministrul Mediului cere concedierea personalului silvic implicat în faptele violente

Cinci dintre persoanele care au participat la atacul violent comis asupra celor adoi jurnaliști și un activist… [citeste mai departe]

Skoda oprește producția în două fabrici din Cehia din cauza deficitului de cipuri

Skoda Auto, parte a grupului Volkswagen, va opri activitatea a două fabrici din Cehia, timp de o săptămână, la sfârşitul lui septembrie, din cauza deficitului de cipuri, transmite Reuters.De la întârzierea livrărilor de automobile… [citeste mai departe]

Washingtonul susţine că fuga preşedintelui afgan a dus la eşuarea unui acord de tranziţie în Afganistan

Fuga preşedintelui afgan Ashraf Ghani pe 15 august a grăbit victoria totală a talibanilor şi a făcut să eşueze un acord negociat de Statele Unite în vederea unei tranziţii line şi spre… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a înjunghiat colegul de pahar: Gazda s-ar fi apărat cu cuțitul, după ce oaspetele său l-a luat la pumni

Un bărbat de 47 de ani a fost înjunghiat, la Hîncești. Acesta se afla în ospeție la consăteanul său, cu care au consumat alcool, și pe care într-un moment l-a luat l-a pumni, iar… [citeste mai departe]

16 – 22 septembrie: Polițiștii rutieri vor acționa în cadrul Proiectului ROADPOL – Safety Days 

16 – 22 septembrie: Polițiștii rutieri vor acționa în cadrul Proiectului ROADPOL – Safety Days În perioada 16 – 22 septembrie, la nivel național, polițiștii rutieri vor acționa în cadrul Proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Salam, în spital după ce s-a infectat cu COVID-19. Care este stare de sănătate a manelistului

Zvonurile cu privire la problemele de sănătate ale "Regelui manelelor" au apărut după ce artistul nu a apărut zilele trecute la parastasul fostei sale soții, mama celor doi copii pe care îi are.Anunțul… [citeste mai departe]

Informații de ultimă oră de la ANM: se anunță ploi și vânt. Cum va fi vremea în Capitală

Sunt vești de ultimă oră venite, vineri, de la Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM). Specialiștii au actualizat informarea meteo și au comunicat prognoza pentru orele următoare, mai precis pentru intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Se strigă FRAUDĂ la Congresul USR PLUS! Irineu Durău cere suspendarea votului și verificarea sistemului informatic

Irineu Durău, unul dintre cei candidații la șefia USR PLUS, cere suspendarea și reluarea votului după o verificare a sistemului informatic: „Nu acuz vreo intenție de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident între Cluj și Oradea. Trei victime în urma impactului între două mașini – FOTO

Trei persoane au fost rănite, vineri dimineața, în urma unui accident de circulație care a avut loc pe raza localității clujene Bologa. Un tânăr de 22 de ani a acroșat cu autoturismul o altă mașină. Centrul INFOTRAFIC… [citeste mai departe]


BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the fourth time already, we are […] The post BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year

12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

14:15, 31.08.2021 - Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

12:01, 30.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB

14:15, 11.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

Simona Halep recovered from injury and leaves for Montreal

13:15, 05.08.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres.  Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

Romanian fintech firm ZebraPay starts trading bonds on BVB

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB

17:20, 22.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…


