Bulgaria mulls ban on Ukrainian grain as EU slams Poland, Hungary Following in the steps of Poland and Hungary, Bulgaria is also preparing to ban the import of Ukrainian grain, Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev announced on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Meanwhile, a European Commission spokesperson criticised Warsaw and Budapest for breaking the EU line describing their move as "unacceptable". "Bulgarian interests must also be preserved. Moreover, […]

