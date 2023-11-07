Bucharest coalition leaders criticise their own cash limit payment rules Romania’s decision to limit cash payment for individuals and businesses, which will come into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy from within the governing coalition, with leaders criticising their fiscal measures, according to Euractiv. The new rules impose daily cash payment limits of 10,000 lei (E2,000) and 5,000 lei (E1,000) for individuals and merchants. Cash&carry […] The post Bucharest coalition leaders criticise their own cash limit payment rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

