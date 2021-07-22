Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last foreverPublicat:
British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters. "A deal is a deal but it wasn't something that was going to last […]
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
