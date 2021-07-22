Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

Stiri Recomandate

Românii au un nou sfânt în calendarul ortodox: cine a fost Sfântul Cuvios Nichifor cel Lepros

Românii au un nou sfânt în calendarul ortodox: cine a fost Sfântul Cuvios Nichifor cel Lepros

În ziua de miercuri, 21 iulie 2021, în Aula Magna „Teoctist Patriarhul” din Palatul Patriarhiei, sub președinția Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel, s-a desfășurat ședința de lucru a Sfântului Sinod al… [citeste mai departe]

Furtunile din China se extind în nordul țării. Zeci de mii de oameni au fost evacuați din calea inundațiilor

Furtunile din China se extind în nordul țării. Zeci de mii de oameni au fost evacuați din calea inundațiilor

Zeci de mii de oameni au fost evacuați din regiunile cele mai afectate de inundații în centrul Chinei, joi. Oficialii chinezi au anunțat că bilanțul deceselor după dezastrele… [citeste mai departe]

Plățile în numerar care depășesc 10.000 euro vor fi interzise în UE

Plățile în numerar care depășesc 10.000 euro vor fi interzise în UE

Comisia Europeană propune, în cadrul planului de înfiinţare a unei Autorităţi a Uniunii Europene privind combaterea activităţilor de spălare a banilor, limitarea plăţilor în numerar la 10.000 de euro şi introducerea unor reglementări clare privind tranzacţiile… [citeste mai departe]

SUA şi Germania au ajuns la un acord asupra Nord Stream 2. Drept consolare, Zelenski va fi primit la Casa Albă, luna viitoare

SUA şi Germania au ajuns la un acord asupra Nord Stream 2. Drept consolare, Zelenski va fi primit la Casa Albă, luna viitoare

Statele Unite şi Germania au anunţat că au ajuns la un acord care permite finalizarea proiectului Nord Stream 2, controversatul gazoduct rusesc care… [citeste mai departe]

Singurul ulei CBD legal din Romania provine din Elvetia

Singurul ulei CBD legal din Romania provine din Elvetia

Canabisul este o planta controversata, dar uleiul CBD devine tot mai popular in Europa si in intreaga lume datorita proprietatilor sale antioxidante, antiinflamatoare si antibacteriene. In Romania poti comanda si utiliza in deplina legalitate ulei CBD de la Formula Swiss, o companie elvetiana… [citeste mai departe]

Infotrafic: Restricții de circulație pe autostrada A1 Sibiu-Sebeș până la ora 15.00, pentru lucrări de întreținere

Infotrafic: Restricții de circulație pe autostrada A1 Sibiu-Sebeș până la ora 15.00, pentru lucrări de întreținere

Centrul InfoTrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române a anunțat că joi până la ora 15.00 sunt restricții de circulație pe autostrada A1 Sibiu-Sebeș.… [citeste mai departe]

29 de cupluri au fost premiate

29 de cupluri au fost premiate

Oraşul Găeşti a fost în sărbătoare: 523 de ani de atestare documentară a urbei, 29 de cupluri premiate, cultura la loc de cinste, prin promovarea tinerilor care activează în cadrul Casei de Cultură „DUMITRU STANCIU” Găeşti. Momentele pline de emoţie şi bucurie s-au consumat în Parcul Central al oraşului Găeşti, […] Articolul 29 de cupluri… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita la dentist după pandemie: ce s-a schimbat la felul în care decurg tratamentele orale

Vizita la dentist după pandemie: ce s-a schimbat la felul în care decurg tratamentele orale

Cabinetele stomatologice și-au regândit activitatea în ultimele luni; după ce serviciile dentare au fost sistate pe o perioadă de câteva luni anul trecut, privim cu alți ochi stomatologia - ne dăm seama, în... [citeste mai departe]

Ileana Șipoteanu în doliu de ziua sa de naștere. ”Astăzi e un semn de culoare neagră în calendarul inimii mele. Vă asigur că nu voi plânge”

Ileana Șipoteanu în doliu de ziua sa de naștere. ”Astăzi e un semn de culoare neagră în calendarul inimii mele. Vă asigur că nu voi plânge”

Ileana Șipoteanu în doliu de ziua sa de naștere. Marea doamnă a muzicii ușoare românești, una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismente pentru angajatori acordate de ITM Cluj

Avertismente pentru angajatori acordate de ITM Cluj

  În perioada 12-16.07.2021 ITM Cluj a desfăşurat, în cadrul unei campanii organizate la nivel naţional, acţiuni de control pentru verificarea modului de aplicare a prevederilor legale privind... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

Publicat:
Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the had been inflexible over renegotiating the part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something that was going to last […] The post Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…

US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

17:36, 15.06.2021 - The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters.  The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases…

Brussels is waiting for Biden’s Europe trip: “America is back”

11:51, 08.06.2021 - The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters.  “America is back,”…

EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance

14:10, 27.05.2021 - Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 17°C | 29°C
Iasi 14°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 29°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 408.214,80 2.352.258,40
II (5/6) 5 27.214,32 -
III (4/6) 451 301,71 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.844.061,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iulie 2021
USD 4.1843
EUR 4.9247
CHF 4.5374
GBP 5.7032
CAD 3.2985
XAU 242.749
JPY 3.8008
CNY 0.6466
AED 1.1392
AUD 3.059
MDL 0.2325
BGN 2.5179

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec