Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

- Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters. The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters. “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

- German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg. “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…

- The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases…

- The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters. “America is back,”…

- Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…