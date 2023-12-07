Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

Sondaj: Moldovenii preferă să cumpere produse locale pentru a susține economia națională

Sondaj: Moldovenii preferă să cumpere produse locale pentru a susține economia națională

Motivul principal pentru care moldovenii preferă să achiziționeze produse autohtone este dorința de a susține economia locală. Este una dintre concluziile unui sondaj realizat de locals.md. Potrivit acestuia, 42,6%… [citeste mai departe]

Primăriile se bat pe fondurile pentru investiții în energie verde: 700 aplicații în prima zi

Primăriile se bat pe fondurile pentru investiții în energie verde: 700 aplicații în prima zi

Interes enorm din partea primăriilor pentru fondurile destinate investițiilor în noi capacități de producere a energiei electrice din surse regenerabile pentru autoconsum, de la Ministerul Mediului. În prima… [citeste mai departe]

Lasconi a închiriat patinoar pentru o lună, la Câmpulung

Lasconi a închiriat patinoar pentru o lună, la Câmpulung

Instalația a costat 107. 368 lei și va fi livrată de o firmă din Constanța Devenită tradiție în acest mandat, amenajarea unui patinoar în centrul Câmpulungului, în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, nu va lipsi nici în acest an, în pofida austerității impusă de Guvern și regăsită sub… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Voiculescu, în straie preoțești?

Dan Voiculescu, în straie preoțești?

Dan Voiculescu, fondatorul trustului Intact, a primit propunerea de a susține mai multe examene pentru a fi hirotonisit. Informația, potrivit jurnaliștilor de la CanCan, este una cât se poate de reală. Dan Voiculescu a absolvit în acest an Facultatea de Teologie, declarând deschis că latura spirituală ocupă un loc important… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a găsit o clujeancă într-un preparat comandat la Taco Bell, în Iulius Mall, a șocat-o: „Dacă nu se înțelege bine, vă zic eu, o bucată de plastic”

Ce a găsit o clujeancă într-un preparat comandat la Taco Bell, în Iulius Mall, a șocat-o: „Dacă nu se înțelege bine, vă zic eu, o bucată de plastic”

În ajun de Sfântul Nicolae, o clujeancă a avut parte de șocul vieții sale. Femeia… [citeste mai departe]

Putin spune că s-a dus în Arabia Saudită pentru că îl aștepta pe prințul moștenitor în Rusia, dar el n-a mai venit

Putin spune că s-a dus în Arabia Saudită pentru că îl aștepta pe prințul moștenitor în Rusia, dar el n-a mai venit

Vladimir Putin spune că a mers la Riad pentru a se întâlni cu prinţul moştenitor saudit Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, după ce vizita pe care acesta din urmă… [citeste mai departe]

Italia a informat oficial Beijingul că va părăsi Iniţiativa Noul Drum al Mătăsii

Italia a informat oficial Beijingul că va părăsi Iniţiativa Noul Drum al Mătăsii

Italia a informat oficial China că va părăsi Iniţiativa Noul Drum al Mătăsii (BRI) şi a dezminţit astfel temerile că decizia sa ar putea afecta semnificativ relaţiile bilaterale şi economia italiană, au declarat miercuri surse guvernamentale,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-o locuință din Aiud: O femeie și fiica ei, lovite și amenințate. Ce motiv ar fi avut agresorul

Scandal într-o locuință din Aiud: O femeie și fiica ei, lovite și amenințate. Ce motiv ar fi avut agresorul

Scandal într-o locuință din Aiud: O femeie și fiica ei, lovite și amenințate. Ce motiv ar fi avut agresorul Un bărbat de 47 de ani din municipiul Aiud a fost reținut de polițiști,… [citeste mai departe]

Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată

Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată

Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată. Munca de acasă e tot mai căutată la acest final de an, relevă un studiu al platformei de recrutare online Bestjobs. Variantele remote au atras peste 150.000 de aplicări în noiembrie. [citeste mai departe]

Tânără din Alba Iulia, agresată de soțul băut, chiar de Moș Nicolae: Bărbatul s-a ales cu ordin de protecție și dosar penal pentru violență în familie

Tânără din Alba Iulia, agresată de soțul băut, chiar de Moș Nicolae: Bărbatul s-a ales cu ordin de protecție și dosar penal pentru violență în familie

Tânără din Alba Iulia, agresată de soțul băut, chiar de Moș Nicolae: Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

Publicat:
Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief , according to Politico. In a letter on Wednesday addressed to […] The post Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

EU leaders welcome Israel-Hamas temporary truce, hostage deal

11:55, 22.11.2023 - European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico.  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

10:46, 16.11.2023 - The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

Rishi Sunak loses Supreme Court battle over UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

13:45, 15.11.2023 - The British government has lost a Supreme Court fight over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and emboldening Conservative critics on his right, according to Politico. The UK’s final court of appeal on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by the…

Belgium deputy PM wants Israel sanctioned over Gaza war

11:55, 09.11.2023 - Petra De Sutter, Belgium’s deputy prime minister from the Greens, called on the country’s government to sanction Israel on Wednesday. “It is time for sanctions against Israel. The bombing is inhumane,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “While war crimes are being committed in Gaza, Israel ignores the…

Von der Leyen announces increase in aid to Gaza

15:51, 06.11.2023 - The EU is increasing the amount of money in humanitarian aid it is sending to Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, according to Politico.  “I can announce that we are further increasing the humanitarian aid to Gaza by another E25 million,” she said, speaking at the annual…

EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding

10:05, 19.10.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…

Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons

13:45, 13.09.2023 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico.  “Our friendship has deep…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 decembrie 2023
USD 4.614
EUR 4.9679
CHF 5.2769
GBP 5.8029
CAD 3.3946
XAU 301.716
JPY 3.1866
CNY 0.6452
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.0289
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.54

Urmareste stirile pe: