Black Friday 2022. Startul reducerilor la ochelari!

Romanias industrial output drops 1.3pct in 2022 against 2021

Romania's industrial production is estimated to be down 1.3 percent in 2022 against 2021 on account of a 7.1pct decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, shows data released on Sunday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]