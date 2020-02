Government debt, at the end of November 2019, is 37.1 of GDP

The debt of the public administration (government debt) totaled at the end of November, last year, 366.438 billion lei (rd 77 billion EUR), namely 37.1 of the GDP, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). Of the total above, the sum of 11.964 billion… [citeste mai departe]