Belarus. The Road to Freedom, photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in Oradea

- Prima expozitie fotografica personala a ziaristei belaruse Nadia Bujan, laureata a prestigiosului premiu World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, a fost inaugurata vineri in Piata Unirii din Oradea, in organizarea Clubului fotografic "Varadinum" si a Primariei Oradea, in prezenta autoarei si a ambasadorului…

- Expozitia de fotografie documentara ''Belarus - drumul spre libertate'', a jurnalistei belaruse Nadia Bujan, laureata a prestigiosului premiu World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, va fi vernisata vineri 6 august in Piata Unirii din Oradea. La vernisaj vor lua parte autoarea…

- The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) comes back with a new edition, the 7th, on which occasion the organisers propose us "to recover together," after the break caused by the pandemic. The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) returns to Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca on September…

- Arad border police denied entry to Romania at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point of eight transport trucks loaded with over 130,000 kilograms of waste, consisting of second hand clothes and furniture, for which the drivers could not present the documents provided by law necessary for the…

- The main and enduring message of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) for the National Bank of Moldova is that of a sustainable and robust partnership, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday at the signing ceremony of the new Cooperation Agreement between the Romanian and the Moldovan central banks.…

- A number of 1,829 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, of which 341 are in ICU units, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports. In total, 4,517 persons confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in home isolation and 2,294 are in institutionalized…

- A 43-year-old man, wanted nationally and internationally, was found and detained in the Italian town of Latina. He evaded the pre-trial arrest warrant issued against him, for committing the crimes of attempting to determine a murder, respectively non-compliance with the arms and ammunition regime.…

- The first contingent, consisting of about 70 Romanian soldiers who were on a mission in Afghanistan, arrived on Saturday at 90th Air Transport Base aboard a C 17 Globemaster III aircraft of the US partner, informs the National Defence Ministry (MApN). Their return is part of the plan to withdraw…