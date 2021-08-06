Belarus. The Road to Freedom, photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in Oradea

Belarus. The Road to Freedom, photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in OradeaPublicat:
The first personal photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, winner of the prestigious award World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, was inaugurated on Friday in Unirii Square in northwestern Oradea, organized by the Varadinum Photo Club and Oradea City Hall , in the presence of the author and of the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Viorel Mosanu.
Titled "Belarus. The Road to Freedom", the exhibition is documentary and includes a selection of 50 photos taken by journalist Nadia Bujan between June and September 2020, during the protests in Belarus, which took…
