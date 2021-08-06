Belarus. The Road to Freedom, photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in Oradea

Stiri Recomandate

Mesaj dur de la Varșovia: Polonia trebuie să rămână membră a UE, dar nu cu orice preţ

Sondajele de opinie arată, totuși, că o vastă majoritate a polonezilor susţin apartenenţa ţării la UE. Polonia trebuie să rămână membră a Uniunii Europene, dar nu cu orice preţ, afirmă ministrul polonez al justiţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Cauza incendiului izbucnit în Parlament, stabilită. De la ce au pornit flăcările

Riscul incendiului izbucnit în Parlament a fost eliminat. Responsabilii din cadrul Legislativului anunță că aprinderea unor produse alimentare în cantina instituției a fost cauza alarmei de incendiu. [citeste mai departe]

Turcia este destinația preferată a celor care decolează de pe Aeroportul ”Transilvania”

Turcia este destinația preferată a celor care decolează de pe Aeroportul "Transilvania" Aeroportul "Transilvania" este folosit în această perioadă majoritar de turiști, iar destinațiile preferate sunt Turcia, Egipt,… [citeste mai departe]

Sezon estival UCIS la Mamaia. De ce turiştii şi afaceriştii de pe plajă şi-au făcut bagajele şi au fugit (VIDEO)

Sezonul estival a fost un mare eşec, anul acesta, la Mamaia. De ce? Din cauza plajelor lărgite şi a dezavantajelor pe care le-a adus această mişcare. Din cauza problemelor… [citeste mai departe]

Nicole Cherry, dezvăluiri despre începuturile ei în muzică: Nu suportam manelele când eram mică

Nicole Cherry este o artistă aflată pe culmea succesului, iar asta se datorează stăruinței ei de a face carieră în muzică. Artista a dezvăluit cum au fost începuturile sale în acest domeniu și de ce… [citeste mai departe]

Un ”vânător de eclipse” vine săptămâna viitoare la Târgu Mureș

Cătălin Beldea, editor de astronomie al revistei "Ştiinţă şi Tehnică" a documentat 12 eclipse totale pe şase continente, fiind considerat un recordman la observaţii de eclipse totale de soare. Acesta va prezenta, pe înţelesul copiilor, noţiuni ştiinţifice… [citeste mai departe]

Clipe de groază în Grecia. Vântul intens provoacă noi incendii

Vântul intens a provocat furtuni de foc, vineri, la nord de Atena, fapt ce a declanşat noi incendii. Mai multe depozite şi fabrici situate de-a lungul autostrăzii dintre Atena şi nordul Salonic au luat foc şi s-au produs explozii. Guvernul a transmis locuitorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Accept acuză Primăria Capitalei de boicotarea Marșului Bucharest Pride. Ce spun autoritățile

Asociația Accept acuză Primăria București că, pentru prima dată în ultimii 15 ani, boicotează organizarea Marșului Bucharest Pride. PMB susține că a oferit mai multe opțiuni pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Haos la Manila. Filipinezii s-au îmbulzit să se vaccineze înainte ca regiunea să intre în carantină

Haosul s-a instalat joi în mai multe centre de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 din capitala statului Filipine, după ce mii de oameni s-au înghesuit în speranța că vor fi vaccinați înainte ca Manila… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 91 de localități sucevene nu au cazuri de Covid

În județul Suceava s-au raportat șapte cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu unul mai puțin față de ziua precedentă, după ce au fost prelucrate 682 de teste. Sunt 61 de cazuri active, între care 14 la Suceava, 7 la Ipotești, 6 la, 5 la Brodina, 4 la Rădăuți și 3 la Poieni Solca 3. 91 de […] The post… [citeste mai departe]


Belarus. The Road to Freedom, photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist Nadia Bujan, inaugurated in Oradea

Publicat:

The first personal photo exhibition of Belarusian journalist , winner of the prestigious award - 2021, was inaugurated on Friday in in northwestern Oradea, organized by the and , in the presence of the author and of the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, .

Titled "Belarus. to Freedom", the exhibition is documentary and includes a selection of 50 photos taken by journalist between June and September 2020, during the protests in Belarus, which took…

Bihor: ''Belarus - drumul spre libertate'', expozitia fotografica a ziaristei belaruse Nadia Bujan, vernisata la Oradea (GALERIE FOTO)

14:55, 06.08.2021 - Prima expozitie fotografica personala a ziaristei belaruse Nadia Bujan, laureata a prestigiosului premiu World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, a fost inaugurata vineri in Piata Unirii din Oradea, in organizarea Clubului fotografic "Varadinum" si a Primariei Oradea, in prezenta autoarei si a ambasadorului…

''Belarus - drumul spre libertate''', o expozitie inedita in Piata Unirii din Oradea

13:45, 04.08.2021 - Expozitia de fotografie documentara ''Belarus - drumul spre libertate'', a jurnalistei belaruse Nadia Bujan, laureata a prestigiosului premiu World Press Photo Involvement - 2021, va fi vernisata vineri 6 august in Piata Unirii din Oradea. La vernisaj vor lua parte autoarea…

The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) comes back with a new edition, the 7th, on which occasion the organisers propose us "to recover together," a

19:51, 15.07.2021 - The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) comes back with a new edition, the 7th, on which occasion the organisers propose us "to recover together," after the break caused by the pandemic. The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) returns to Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca on September…

Eight transport trucks carrying waste, denied entry to Romania at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point

11:45, 18.06.2021 - Arad border police denied entry to Romania at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point of eight transport trucks loaded with over 130,000 kilograms of waste, consisting of second hand clothes and furniture, for which the drivers could not present the documents provided by law necessary for the…

Romanian, Moldovan central banks sign new Cooperation Agreement

17:20, 11.06.2021 - The main and enduring message of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) for the National Bank of Moldova is that of a sustainable and robust partnership, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday at the signing ceremony of the new Cooperation Agreement between the Romanian and the Moldovan central banks.…

341 patients ICU units, 1,829 persons admitted to hospital

13:30, 04.06.2021 - A number of 1,829 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, of which 341 are in ICU units, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports. In total, 4,517 persons confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 are in home isolation and 2,294 are in institutionalized…

43-year-old Romanian, wanted nationally and internationally, was found and detained in Latina, Italy

15:55, 02.06.2021 - A 43-year-old man, wanted nationally and internationally, was found and detained in the Italian town of Latina. He evaded the pre-trial arrest warrant issued against him, for committing the crimes of attempting to determine a murder, respectively non-compliance with the arms and ammunition regime.…

We are getting back our troupes from Afghanistan

16:40, 08.05.2021 - The first contingent, consisting of about 70 Romanian soldiers who were on a mission in Afghanistan, arrived on Saturday at 90th Air Transport Base aboard a C 17 Globemaster III aircraft of the US partner, informs the National Defence Ministry (MApN). Their return is part of the plan to withdraw…


