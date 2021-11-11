Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

Stiri Recomandate

Viză de călătorit în SUA: România, pe drumul către admiterea în Programul Visa Waiver

Oxigenoterapia hiperbară, exclusă din Protocolul de Medicină Fizică şi de Reabilitare post-Covid-19

Decizia vine la solicitarea specialiștilor în Medicină Fizică și Reabilitare, ca urmare a decesului unui cunoscut artist de muzică populară, care începuse o astfel de terapie.   Dincolo de subiectele… [citeste mai departe]

Dictatorul Lukașenko îi amenință pe europeni că vor muri de frig: „Noi încălzim Europa!”

Cap Limpede, stiri adevarate: Aleksandr Lukașenko recurge la noi amenințări în scandalul cu Uniunea Europeană legat de valul de migranți care a ajuns la granițele Poloniei și Lituaniei. Lukașenko amenință… [citeste mai departe]

Datoria publică ajunge la un nivel ÎNGRIJORĂTOR. Comisia Europeană reduce estimările de creștere economică pentru România

Comisia Europeană a redus ușor previziunea pentru creșterea economică a României în acest an. Avansul va fi de 7%, față de estimarea anterioară… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheroghita: Nu este exclus sa inregistram o noua crestere a cazurilor de COVID-19“ (VIDEO)

In perioada urmatoare, scaderea numarului de infectari cu virusul SARS CoV 2 va stagna si nu este exclus sa se inregistreze o noua crestere a cazurilor de COVID 19, avand in vedere ca a inceput sezonul… [citeste mai departe]

Legea certificatului verde obligatoriu la locul de muncă, în linie dreaptă – PSD vrea măcar ca angajații să fie testați gratuit timp de 60 de zile, apoi pe banii lor

În cadrul negocierilor care se desfășoară joi, la Parlament,… [citeste mai departe]

Formarea guvernului PNL-PSD: Pe ce ministere au bătut palma liberalii și social democrații - MUTAREA momentului

Se pare că PNL și PSD s-au înțeles până în acest moment pe ministere precum Sănătate, Fonduri Europene, Apărare, Interne și Externe, conform surselor Realitatea PLUS.Discuții… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare pe județul Cluj a scăzut sub 8 la mie

În județul Cluj, incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 a scăzut, ajungând la 7.97. Peste 2.000 de teste au fost efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore.Situația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă astfel: Rata incidenței pe județul Cluj : 7,97;În ultimele 24 de ore, 359 persoane au fost confirmate… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. dm drogerie markt: dezvoltare cu responsabilitate și atenție la nevoile clienților

ADVERTORIAL. dm drogerie markt, singurul lanț internațional de drogherii prezent pe piața românească a marcat în 30 septembrie finalul anului financiar. „În 2021 provocările pandemiei ne-au determinat să ne adaptăm și… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 4 decese in judet, cauzate de Covid

În ultimele 24 de ore, în judet, s-au înregistrat 4 decese. Este vorba despre două paciente de 69 și 84 de ani la Spitalul Municipal Carei, un pacient de 66 de ani la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Satu Mare si un pacient de 77 de ani la Spitalul Orasenesc Negresti -Oas, persoane cu multiple comorbidități. […] [citeste mai departe]


Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

Publicat:
Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that are unpalatable and unacceptable to us, we will have to […] The post Belarus leader threatens to shut EU gas transit in migrant standoff appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

