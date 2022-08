More than 18,000 visitors for the 28th edition of Sighisoara Medieval Festival

The Sighisoara City Hall announced on Monday that more than 18,000 visitors participated in the 28th edition of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival, which took place at the end of last week. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]