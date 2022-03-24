Banat Village Museum hosts online exhibition of wall carpets from old households

Stiri Recomandate

Emma Răducanu, sinceră în privința carierei. Până la ce vârstă vrea să joace britanica

Emma Răducanu, sinceră în privința carierei. Jucătoarea britanică de 19 ani nu-și regăsește forma ce i-a permis să câștige magnific la US Open 2021. Cu toate acestea, ea ocupă locul 13 în ierarhia WTA. După ce… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri au vrut să plătească un plin de combustibil cu trei găleţi de monede. „Asta e glumă?“ VIDEO

Mai mulţi tineri din Bacău au strâns timp de o lună de zile trei găleţi pline cu monede, iar apoi au mers cu ele la o benzinărie din oraş ca să achite plinul de combustibil şi… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul susţine că Şoigu i-a raportat joi lui Putin. Imagini ciudate cu ministrul rus al Apărării în contextul speculaţiilor despre dispariţia sa VIDEO

Kremlinul afirmă că ministrul rus al Apărării, Serghei Şoigu, i-a raportat joi… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul din Făgăraș ar putea primi incubatoare pentru prematuri

Spitalul din Făgăraș are nevoie de incubatoare pentru prematuri. Ministerul Sănătații a alocat suma de 22.000 de lei pentru un incubator standard și 42.000 de lei pentru un incubator tip masă reanimare, scrie bzb.ro. Pentru ca aceste incubatoare să ajungă în spital… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Tonga, Vanuatu şi Samoa a crescut

Mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 au fost raportate în ultimele zile în Tonga, Vanuatu şi Samoa, informează joi agenţia Xinhua. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord… [citeste mai departe]

Investești în imobiliare? Descoperă 5 sfaturi utile

În investițiile imobiliare există întotdeauna avantaje și dezavantaje, însă, cei care se află la început de drum în acest domeniu trebuie să se documenteze extrem de bine, înainte de achiziționa o proprietate. [citeste mai departe]

Au mers după pește, dar „au pescuit” amenzi: Mai mulți pescari, prinși de inspectorii de mediu

Direcției control resurse cinegetice și piscicole a efectuat două razii în vederea contracarării braconajului piscicol și depistării încălcărilor cu privire la protecția mediului înconjurător în raioanele… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii la lăutarii din Dâmboviţa. Au primit ajutoare sociale nemeritat VIDEO

Zeci de lăutari din Dâmboviţa au fost săltaţi şi duşi la audieri, pentru că au păcălit statul în contextul stării de alertă care s-a încheiat luna trecută şi au luat bani nemeritaţi prin Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie… [citeste mai departe]

Instagram a anunțat noi schimbări: Vezi funcția care va fi disponibilă pentru utilizatori

Instagram a anunțat noi schimbări, în ceea ce privește aspectul, dar și funcționalitatea sa. Cu toate că această funcție a existat și în trecut, rețeaua a ales, la un moment dat, să o schimbe cu alta. Se pare că acum… [citeste mai departe]


Banat Village Museum hosts online exhibition of wall carpets from old households

Publicat:
-based is going to exhibit online a collection of wall carpets, which are traditional pieces, collected from the old Romanian, Slovakian, German, Ukrainian, Serbian households in Banat, blending the quality of being aesthetic with that being useful.

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


