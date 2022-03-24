Banat Village Museum hosts online exhibition of wall carpets from old households

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) on Wednesday, with a total prize pool of 8,369,455 dollars, by defeating American Hailey Baptiste, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Over 30 persons, Ukrainian women and children refugees, are hosted at the Mogosoaia Palace, with Kata Rudakova, the artistic director of the Bravo Theater in Kyiv, among them. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- As many as 20 Ukrainian men were discovered by the border police on Romanian territory after crossing through the Tisa river, according to the spokesperson of the northern Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police, Iulia Stan, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Romanian Border Police have reported that on Monday 66,345 people entered Romania, including 13,769 Ukrainian nationals (down 4.8% from the previous day) through the border crossing points, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 12 citizens from Ukraine were discovered on Romanian soil by the border police and have requested asylum, Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Sighetu Marmatiei spokesperson, Iulia Stan, informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Posta Romana National Company (CNPR), the Romanian postal service company, will make available accommodation units from the internal circuit devoted to employees for hosting refugees from Ukraine, a CNPR release sent to AGERPRES on Friday reads. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Israel's Ambassador to Romania David Saranga in Constanta on Tuesday said that over 10,000 Israeli citizens were in Ukraine, out of whom approximately 4,000 had already left the Ukrainian territory, due to the tensions with the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…