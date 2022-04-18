Artists from six European countries to perform at Europavox Festival Bucharest in May

Stiri Recomandate

Polițiștii din Alba caută un minor de 15 ani, din Galda de Jos, care a plecat de la domiciliu și nu a mai revenit

Polițiștii din Alba caută un minor de 15 ani din comuna Galda de Jos, care a plecat de la domiciliu și nu a mai revenit. Persoanele care pot da informații care să conducă… [citeste mai departe]

#MemorialulPoartaAlba:Raport final. Partidul Comunist Roman. Ecourile destalinizarii printre intelectuali

Ne vom opri astazi cu prezentarea Raportului Final al Comisiei pentru analiza dictaturii comuniste din Romania, document aflat in Biblioteca digitala a Cotidianului Ziua de Constanta, cu ecourile… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Mexicului califică drept trădare respingerea proiectului de lege privind energia electrică

Preşedintele Mexicului, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a declarat luni că votul de duminică al parlamentarilor din opoziţie, care au respins un proiect de reformă constituţională ce viza să… [citeste mai departe]

Când vom scăpa de gazele rusești și când vom avea gaze ieftine, românești? Răspunsul ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu

„Niște colegi, care nu au fost în stare să scrie trei rânduri la Legea off shore, se așteptau că Guvernul și Ministerul Energiei să vină cu legea… [citeste mai departe]

Voluntarii AMoS Ed au participat la o vânătoare de dulciuri alături de Fundația Caritabilă „Sfântul Daniel”

Voluntarii Asociației AMoS Ed and Da Vinci, au participat la o vânătoare de dulciuri, alături de Fundația Caritabilă „Sfântul Daniel” Turda – Cluj. Cu toții știm cât… [citeste mai departe]

Viața bate filmul: Alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți, poliția și pompierii intervin

Viața bate filmul! E alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți. Polițiștii și pompierii intervin la fața locului, conform unor surse judiciare. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski speră ca Ucraina să obţină statutul de candidată la aderarea la UE „în următoarele săptămâni”

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski şi-a exprimat luni speranţa că Ucraina va obţine „în următoarele săptămâni” statutul de ţară candidată la aderarea la Uniunea Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

Amestecați câteva picături de lipici cu bicarbonat de sodiu. E cea mai eficientă metodă ca să lipiți orice obiect rupt pe care-l aveți în casă

Bicarbonatul de sodiu poate fi folosit în numeroase scopuri, atât în bucătărie, cât și când vine… [citeste mai departe]

Suntem vai de pucul nostru: Tricolorii au fost umiliții de omologii din Japonia, 2-8, pe gheață în turneul din Slovacia

Naţionala de hochei a României a fost învinsă de Japonia cu scorul de 8-2 (3-0, 3-0, 2-2), luni, în primul meci al tricolorilor în turneul de pregătire din… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri, 15 aprilie 2022, biserica „Sfântul Ierarh Nicolae” din Vinerea a găzduit un concert de pricesne

În cursul serii zilei de vineri, 15 aprilie 2022, Biserica Ortodoxă cu hramul „Sfântul Ierarh Nicolae” din localitatea Vinerea s-a dovedit a fi neîncăpătoare pentru sutele de credincioși… [citeste mai departe]


Artists from six European countries to perform at Europavox Festival Bucharest in May

Artists from six European countries will perform at the first edition of , set to take place at on May 4-5. The highly acclaimed Swiss-born artist , British art-rockers , together with emerging European artists , Lewsberg, , and  (pictured) will play alongside local bands Zimbru and […] The post Artists from six European countries to perform at in May appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Prima ediție Europavox Festival Bucharest va avea loc in mai la Control Club

07:40, 18.04.2022 - Artiști din șase țari europene vor concerta la prima ediție Europavox Festival Bucharest, ce va avea loc la Control Club, in perioada 4 – 5 mai. Apreciata artista și compozitoare de origine elvețiana Sophie Hunger și art-rockerii englezi Snapped Ankles se numara printre artiștii confirmați la festival.…

Prima editie Europavox Festival Bucharest, intre 4-5 mai, la Control Club

09:30, 15.04.2022 - Artisti din sase tari europene vor concerta la prima editie Europavox Festival Bucharest, ce va avea loc la Control Club, in perioada 4-5 mai, potrivit news.ro.Apreciata artista si compozitoare de origine elvetiana Sophie Hunger, art-rockerii englezi Snapped Ankles, dar si artisti europeni emergenti…

Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries – Google

11:20, 31.03.2022 - Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google’s Threat Analysis Group said in a report published on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described…

Comisarul european Ylva Johansson: “Este timpul ca Romania sa fie un membru Schengen deplin”

16:40, 28.02.2022 - Comisarul european pentru Afaceri Interne, Ylva Johansson, sustine ca Romania este pregatita sa intre in Spatiul Schengen. „Sper sa se intample curand. Comisia, dupa cum stiti, de 10 ani, a facut aprecierea ca Romania este pregatita pentru Schengen si impartasim aceeasi parere si incercam sa impingem…

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

G20 finance leaders’ meeting begins with Ukraine warning

11:05, 17.02.2022 - Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia’s leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery, according to France24. The Group of 20, which brings together the world’s biggest economies including the US, China…

NATO sends more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

13:41, 24.01.2022 - NATO announced on Monday that European allies were deploying added ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe and putting new forces on standby in response to Russia’s continued military build-up along the Ukrainian border, according to a press release.  “Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea…

France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

12:00, 20.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, according to Romania-Insider.  The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. “We have sent troops to…


