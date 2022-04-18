Artists from six European countries to perform at Europavox Festival Bucharest in May

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Artiști din șase țari europene vor concerta la prima ediție Europavox Festival Bucharest, ce va avea loc la Control Club, in perioada 4 – 5 mai. Apreciata artista și compozitoare de origine elvețiana Sophie Hunger și art-rockerii englezi Snapped Ankles se numara printre artiștii confirmați la festival.…

- Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google’s Threat Analysis Group said in a report published on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described…

- Comisarul european pentru Afaceri Interne, Ylva Johansson, sustine ca Romania este pregatita sa intre in Spatiul Schengen. „Sper sa se intample curand. Comisia, dupa cum stiti, de 10 ani, a facut aprecierea ca Romania este pregatita pentru Schengen si impartasim aceeasi parere si incercam sa impingem…

- European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

- Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia’s leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery, according to France24. The Group of 20, which brings together the world’s biggest economies including the US, China…

- NATO announced on Monday that European allies were deploying added ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe and putting new forces on standby in response to Russia’s continued military build-up along the Ukrainian border, according to a press release. “Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea…

- French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, according to Romania-Insider. The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. “We have sent troops to…