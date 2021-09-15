Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that new bonds issued by MW Green Power Export, a producer of photovoltaic electricity, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Tuesday, according to a press release. The bonds will be traded under the ticker MWGP24. The company issued…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

- Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros will enter on Wednesday for trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the Multilateral Trading System, according to an announcement by the company that develops and distributes integrated end-to-end solutions for the HoReCa (hospitality) industry.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

- One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

- Alser Forest, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and…