The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release. In a private placement of bonds that took place in April 2021, the company sold 5,000 […] The post Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Related stories
