NOVEMBER 24 IN HISTORY

1796 - Birth of Stephan Ludwig Roth, professor and historian, participant in the Revolution of 1848-1849 of Transylvania. (d. May 11, 1849) 1814 - Birth of Matei Millo, playwrite and one of the most important actors and animators of the Romanian theatre. (d. September 9, 1896) 1843 - Mihail Kogalniceanu delivers "Opening address of first course of national… [citeste mai departe]