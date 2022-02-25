Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary. Of the roughly 7,000 who are […] The post Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

