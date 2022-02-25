Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

Stiri Recomandate

Avarie pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești

Avarie pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești

Astăzi – 25 februarie 2022, s-a înregistrat o avarie pe conducta de alimentare cu apă, cu diametrul de 150 mm, de pe strada Mercur din orașul Onești, județul Bacău. Pentru remedierea acesteia, echipele RAJA au fost nevoite să reducă presiunea apei potabile în intervalul orar 08.00 – 13.00, pe străzile: Mercur, Stirenului,… [citeste mai departe]

Elevă din Mehedinți, muşcată de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora de educaţie fizică. Poliția a deschis un doar penal

Elevă din Mehedinți, muşcată de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora de educaţie fizică. Poliția a deschis un doar penal

O elevă de 9 ani din judeţul Mehedinţi a fost muşcată, vineri dimineața, de un câine când se afla în curtea şcolii la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul parlamentar de prietenie cu Ucraina din Parlamentul României, condus de deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Balan, condamnă cu tărie agresiunea armată a Federației Ruse asupra Ucrainei

Grupul parlamentar de prietenie cu Ucraina din Parlamentul României, condus de deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Balan, condamnă cu tărie agresiunea armată a Federației Ruse asupra Ucrainei

Grupul parlamentar… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel intră tare în plin război din Ucraina și dă alerta: Situația diferă față de anexarea Crimeei

Angela Merkel intră tare în plin război din Ucraina și dă alerta: Situația diferă față de anexarea Crimeei

Fostul cancelar german Angela Merkel a condamnat invazia rusă în Ucraina şi şi-a exprimat solidaritatea cu această ţară, transmite vineri dpa. 'Acest război de agresiune… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijin pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Animalele lor de campanie, găzduite într-un adăpost specializat din Galaţi

Sprijin pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina. Animalele lor de campanie, găzduite într-un adăpost specializat din Galaţi

Asociaţia „Ajutaţi-l pe Lăbuş”  din Galaţi doreşte să ajute animalele de companie ale refugiaţilor ucraineni. Astfel, va feri adăpost şi îngrijire animalelor, în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Anastasia, fetița care va prinde probabil anul 2100 și va ști toată viața ei că a împlinit primul an ca refugiată în România

Anastasia, fetița care va prinde probabil anul 2100 și va ști toată viața ei că a împlinit primul an ca refugiată în România

Familia Anastasiei e un caz fericit. Mama, Liudmila, 23 de ani, a venit prin Sighet în România. Soțul ei, din Lviv, a reușit să iasă… [citeste mai departe]

[AUDIO] Mesaj emoționant, printre lacrimi, din partea Veronicăi Trandafir: „Rugați-vă pentru Ucraina, rugați-vă pentru întreaga lume”

[AUDIO] Mesaj emoționant, printre lacrimi, din partea Veronicăi Trandafir: „Rugați-vă pentru Ucraina, rugați-vă pentru întreaga lume”

În această dimineață am avut parte de un matinal cu totul diferit. Am decis să lăsăm rubricile cu care v-am obișnuit… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a amenințat că are arme și muniții și are de gând să le folosească în public. Ce au găsit polițiștii în casa lui

Un bărbat a amenințat că are arme și muniții și are de gând să le folosească în public. Ce au găsit polițiștii în casa lui

Oamenii legii au reținut în cursul zilei de joi un bărbat din Câmpia Turzii, județul Cluj, după ce a amenințat pe rețelele de socializare… [citeste mai departe]

Magnatul Roman Abramovic, interzis în Marea Britanie. Pe lista “complicilor” lui Putin

Magnatul Roman Abramovic, interzis în Marea Britanie. Pe lista “complicilor” lui Putin

Miliardarul Roman Abramovic (55 de ani) – patronul rus al lui Chelsea și un prieten apropiat al președintelui Vladimir Putin, ar urma să fie interzis permanent în Marea Britanie. După ce nu a mai fost văzut de luni bune… [citeste mai departe]

Garnizoana Pitești anunță că se va trage la Bascov

Garnizoana Pitești anunță că se va trage la Bascov

Garnizoana Pitești informează că în fiecare zi lucrătoare din luna martie 2022 se vor executa trageri cu armamentul de pe tanc și de infanterie în poligonul Glîmbocu, din comuna Bascov, după programul menționat mai jos.Este interzis accesul persoanelor, animalelor, autovehicolelor în zona poligonului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

Publicat:
Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary. Of the roughly 7,000 who are […] The post Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

07:25, 18.02.2022 - The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

12:11, 10.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL.  “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 februarie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 14°C
Iasi 3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 10°C
Timisoara 3°C | 14°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 februarie 2022
USD 4.4271
EUR 4.9479
CHF 4.7817
GBP 5.9214
CAD 3.4564
XAU 271.888
JPY 3.8371
CNY 0.7009
AED 1.2053
AUD 3.1874
MDL 0.2455
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec