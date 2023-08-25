Agriculture Ministry envisages draft on de minimis aid for vegetable growing in protected areas

Stiri Recomandate

CFA România: Euro va depăși pragul de 5 lei în următorul an. Cum vor evolua rata inflației și piața imobiliară în 2024

Indicatorul de Încredere Macroeconomică, realizat de Asociaţia CFA România, a crescut cu 1,3 puncte, în luna iulie a acestui an, până la valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Asfaltul frezat de pe axul principal va fi pus pe porțiunea nemodernizată a rutei ...

Montarea de indicatoare rutiere provizorii spre ruta alternativă Suceava – Botoșani, anunțată miercuri de primarul Ion Lungu, a și fost pusă în aplicare. De vineri după-amiază sunt vizibile numeroase indicatoare pentru direcționarea… [citeste mai departe]

Şofer reţinut la Mioveni. Negativ la alcool, pozitiv la droguri și nesimțire

În urma apariției în spațiul public a unor imagini în care un bărbat este imobilizat de către polițiști, Compartimentul Relații Publice din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Argeș este abilitat să facă următoarele precizări: La data… [citeste mai departe]

Accident între Târnova și Măderat: un motociclist în comă transportat la spital

Un accident rutier a avut loc între Târnova și Măderat. Un bărbat de 30 de ani a fost transportat în comă la spital. „Accident rutier în care au fost implicate un autoturism și o motocicletă, pe DJ 792 C, între localitățile Măderat… [citeste mai departe]

Contract pentru aducerea gazelor naturale în comuna Dofteana

În data de 24 august 2023, într-un moment semnificativ pentru dezvoltarea comunei Dofteana din județul Bacău, a avut loc ceremonia de semnare a contractului pentru un proiect ambițios ce vizează modernizarea infrastructurii locale. Într-un cadru solemn desfășurat la sediul Primăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Prigojin încerca să-și scoată imperiul financiar de sub controlul Kremlinului, în zilele dinaintea morții sale

Evgheni Prigojin, fondatorul grupului de mercenari Wagner, și-a petrecut ultimele zile dinaintea prăbușirii avionului său încercând să-și protejeze imperiul global financiar… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 11 tipuri de alimente consumate zilnic de un doctor în nutriție

Presa abundă în informații generice despre alimentație ori, la polul opus, despre beneficiile formidabile ale unui aliment sau altul (de regulă, fără context, fără informații științifice care să susțină afirmațiile). Michael Greger este un medic american, recunoscut… [citeste mai departe]

În Satu Mare, vara se termină La Dâmburi !

Din 2014, cel mai mare festival independent din oraș și singurul din țară făcut în totalitate de voluntari care nu sunt remunerați, La Dâmburi vă aduce bucurie și clipe de neuitat în parcul UFO. Sunteti asteptati în 25 și 26 august să vă bucurați de competiții sportive, activități de divertisment, 3 scene la… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îți dai seama dacă producătorii au folosit insecte în produsele lor. Detaliul de pe etichetă

Noul trend în materie de alimentație este reprezentat de utilizarea insectelor în produsele alimentare. Deși pentru unii poate părea ca un scenariu desprins dintr-un film de groază, Comisia Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

Lando Norris, cel mai rapid în a 2-a sesiune de antrenamente libere premergătoare Marelui Premiu de F1 al Olandei

Pilotul britanic Lando Norris (McLaren) a reuşit cel mai bun timp din a doua sesiune de antrenamente libere premergătoare Marelui Premiu de Formula 1 al Olandei, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]


Agriculture Ministry envisages draft on de minimis aid for vegetable growing in protected areas

Publicat:
envisages draft on de minimis aid for vegetable growing in protected areas

The Ministry of Agriculture and (MADR) is continuing the programme to support vegetable production in protected areas for the off-season (autumn-winter 2023-2024), with more than 22 million euros allocated for this support, according to a draft decision published on the MADR website, told Agerpres.

Thus, vegetable growers will benefit from a de minimis aid of a maximum of 1,000 euro/1,000 sqm/beneficiary for the cultivation of tomatoes, bell peppers or long peppers, peppers

Bani mulți pentru botoșanenii care cultiva legume in solarii. Condiții de acordare a ajutorului de minimis

19:25, 25.08.2023 - Bani mulți pentru botoșanenii care cultiva legume in solarii. Condiții de acordare a ajutorului de minimis Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale (MADR) continua programul de sustinere a productiei de legume in spatii protejate pentru perioada de extrasezon (toamna-iarna 2023-2024), fondurile…

US Ambassador Kavalec: The US are grateful to Romania for the support granted to Ukraine

20:25, 11.08.2023 - The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, on Friday told a press conference held in Galati that the United States is grateful to Romania for the support given to Ukraine, in the context of the war with Russia.High representatives of the United States of America, the European Union, the Republic…

Bronny James, fiul lui LeBron, a suferit un stop cardiac in timpul antrenamentului » Starea baschetbalistului

18:50, 25.07.2023 - Bronny James (19 ani), fiul cel mare al lui LeBron James (38 de ani), a suferit luni un stop cardiac in timpul unui antrenament. In acest moment, starea baschetbalistului de la USC Trojans este stabila. Bronny James este un baschetbalist cu un potențial imens, recrutat anul acesta de USC Trojans, echipa…

Almost 800k Romanians have called this months special number 112 due to hot weather

13:00, 25.07.2023 - Hundreds of thousands of Romanians called, in the first three weeks of July, the emergency number 112, to ask for help in the context of the heat waves affecting Romania, the average being five calls every minute, according to a press release from the Special Telecommunications Service.Between July…

Romanian gov't, Nuclearelectrica sign support agreement on units 3, 4 of Cernavoda plant project

12:40, 09.06.2023 - Romanian gov't, Nuclearelectrica sign support agreement on units 3, 4 of Cernavoda plant project. A support agreement regarding units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP) between the government of Romania and Nuclearelectrica was signed on Friday, with the document providing for effective…

Right Force Party and USR deputies table simple motion called 'I dare to support education'

13:50, 07.06.2023 - Right Force Party and USR deputies table simple motion called 'I dare to support education'.Deputies of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force Party submitted on Wednesday the simple motion called "I dare to support education." CITESTE SI Education unions: 86.93pct of the strikers continue…

Un fost ministru al Muncii intervine in criza din educație: 'Nu s-ar fi ajuns aici daca salarizarea profesorilor nu era scoasa din Legile Educației'

13:25, 05.06.2023 - Dreptatea este de partea cadrelor didactice și nu s-ar fi ajuns aici daca salarizarea profesorilor nu era scoasa din Legile Educației sau daca macar un draft al Legii Salarizarii Unitare ar fi fost gata, afirma deputatul PNL Raluca Turcan.„Dreptatea este de partea cadrelor didactice și nu s-ar fi…

Senate passes draft on 4-day monthly teleworking for parents with children up to 8

20:30, 30.05.2023 - Senate passes draft on 4-day monthly teleworking for parents with children up to 8. The Senate adopted in Tuesday's plenary meeting a legislative proposal to amend the Labour Code by which parents of children up to 8 years of age can request four days of teleworking per month, told Agerpres.…


Urmareste stirile pe: