Agriculture Ministry envisages draft on de minimis aid for vegetable growing in protected areas

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bani mulți pentru botoșanenii care cultiva legume in solarii. Condiții de acordare a ajutorului de minimis Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale (MADR) continua programul de sustinere a productiei de legume in spatii protejate pentru perioada de extrasezon (toamna-iarna 2023-2024), fondurile…

- The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, on Friday told a press conference held in Galati that the United States is grateful to Romania for the support given to Ukraine, in the context of the war with Russia.High representatives of the United States of America, the European Union, the Republic…

- Bronny James (19 ani), fiul cel mare al lui LeBron James (38 de ani), a suferit luni un stop cardiac in timpul unui antrenament. In acest moment, starea baschetbalistului de la USC Trojans este stabila. Bronny James este un baschetbalist cu un potențial imens, recrutat anul acesta de USC Trojans, echipa…

- Hundreds of thousands of Romanians called, in the first three weeks of July, the emergency number 112, to ask for help in the context of the heat waves affecting Romania, the average being five calls every minute, according to a press release from the Special Telecommunications Service.Between July…

- Romanian gov't, Nuclearelectrica sign support agreement on units 3, 4 of Cernavoda plant project. A support agreement regarding units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP) between the government of Romania and Nuclearelectrica was signed on Friday, with the document providing for effective…

- Right Force Party and USR deputies table simple motion called 'I dare to support education'.Deputies of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force Party submitted on Wednesday the simple motion called "I dare to support education." CITESTE SI Education unions: 86.93pct of the strikers continue…

- Dreptatea este de partea cadrelor didactice și nu s-ar fi ajuns aici daca salarizarea profesorilor nu era scoasa din Legile Educației sau daca macar un draft al Legii Salarizarii Unitare ar fi fost gata, afirma deputatul PNL Raluca Turcan.„Dreptatea este de partea cadrelor didactice și nu s-ar fi…

- Senate passes draft on 4-day monthly teleworking for parents with children up to 8. The Senate adopted in Tuesday's plenary meeting a legislative proposal to amend the Labour Code by which parents of children up to 8 years of age can request four days of teleworking per month, told Agerpres.…