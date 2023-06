Seven Romanians advance to Ion TiriacTrophy R16

Seven Romanians advance to Ion TiriacTrophy R16.Seven Romanians have progressed to the round of 16 at the Ion Tiriac Trophy ITF tennis tournament, prize pool USD 15,000, hosted by CS Winners Tennis Club in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI PM Ciolacu and Senate President Ciuca, on a working visit to… [citeste mai departe]