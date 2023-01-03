2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

Stiri Recomandate

Pentru că rușii le-au tăiat gazul, bulgarii s-au reorientat. Vor cumpăra de la turci

Pentru că rușii le-au tăiat gazul, bulgarii s-au reorientat. Vor cumpăra de la turci

Bulgaria era aproape complet dependentă de gazele ruseşti, dar caută alternative după ce Moscova a întrerupt livrările în aprilie, din cauza refuzului Sofiei de a plăti în ruble.Conform noului acord pe 13 ani, Bulgargaz ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitura începutului de an pentru Elon Musk: amendă în valoare de 2,2 milioane de dolari

Lovitura începutului de an pentru Elon Musk: amendă în valoare de 2,2 milioane de dolari

Autorităţile de reglementare sud-coreene au amendat compania Tesla cu 2,2 milioane de dolari pentru că producătorul de automobile electrice nu şi-a avertizat clienţii că acestea vor avea o autonomie mai mică de jumătate… [citeste mai departe]

Psihiatrul Gabriel Diaconu le explică maghiarilor ce s-a întâmplat la recensământ: Oltenia a pierdut, în acești 11 ani, 24% din populație

Psihiatrul Gabriel Diaconu le explică maghiarilor ce s-a întâmplat la recensământ: Oltenia a pierdut, în acești 11 ani, 24% din populație

Maghiarii din România sunt supărați că au ieșit, la recensământul din 2022, mai puțini decât la cel din 2011.… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Porsche a început producția combustibililor sintetici. Sunt obținuți din apă și dioxid de carbon

FOTO: Porsche a început producția combustibililor sintetici. Sunt obținuți din apă și dioxid de carbon

FOTO: Porsche a început producția combustibililor sintetici. Sunt obținuți din apă și dioxid de carbon Porsche și partenerii internaționali care lucrează cu compania chiliană Highly Innovative… [citeste mai departe]

Va reuși să câștige Lionel Messi Super Balonul de Aur?

Va reuși să câștige Lionel Messi Super Balonul de Aur?

 Cea mai mare distincție pe care o poate câștiga un fotbalist este Super Balonul de Aur. Cu toate acestea, exista foarte puțini pasionați de fotbal care au auzit vreodată de acest trofeu. În cadrul acestui articol vă vom oferi mai multe detalii despre Super Balonul de Aur. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pe piața asigurărilor: Rusia, Belarus și Ucraina, evitate de companiile gigant

Lovitură pe piața asigurărilor: Rusia, Belarus și Ucraina, evitate de companiile gigant

Companiile care se ocupă de reasigurarea companiilor de asigurări au încetat de la 1 ianuarie să mai includă pe polițele lor Rusia, Republica Belarus și Ucraina, a comunicat agenția Reuters, citând datele din raportul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se știe despre BF.7,  noua subvarianta a Omicron care face ravagii în China

Ce se știe despre BF.7,  noua subvarianta a Omicron care face ravagii în China

Actualul val Covid-19 cu care se confruntă China odată cu abandonarea bruscă a politicii ”zero Covid” are mai multe explicații: insuficienta imunizare a populației, protecția mai redusă a vaccinurile chineze, la care se adaugă și BF.7, o… [citeste mai departe]

Directoarea Penitenciarului Giurgiu, dată afară de ministrul Justiției după acuzații grave de legături cu o rețea de trafic de carne vie și sclavie

Directoarea Penitenciarului Giurgiu, dată afară de ministrul Justiției după acuzații grave de legături cu o rețea de trafic de carne vie și sclavie

Federaţia Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor (FSANP) a transmis, marţi,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: Prețuri Dacia Jogger Hybrid în România: start de la 23.750 euro

OFICIAL: Prețuri Dacia Jogger Hybrid în România: start de la 23.750 euro

La jumătatea lunii decembrie, Dacia a anunțat că listele de comenzi pentru noul Jogger Hybrid vor fi deschise în luna ianuarie, fără să ofere o dată exactă. Acum, foarte discret, constructorul de la Mioveni a adăugat noul Jogger Hybrid în configuratorul… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul combustibililor la pompă a crescut în primele zile ale acestui an

Preţul combustibililor la pompă a crescut în primele zile ale acestui an

Pe fond însă, benzina şi motorina s-au ieftinit, iar ceea ce vedem acum sunt preţurile reale, după ce guvernul a eliminat compensarea cu 50 de bani pe litru, decisă vara trecută. Pe 31 decembrie românii plăteau în jur de 6 lei pentru benzina standard,… [citeste mai departe]


2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

Publicat:
2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

2023 was declared in (center-eastern Romania), in tribute to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Hungarian poet and revolutionary ; therefore, a host of events will be organized in honor of the 19th century Hungarian personality, the management of the announced on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

Bucharest stock market opens higher on Tuesday

12:00, 20.12.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 1.65 million lei (336,57 million euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM, Education representatives discuss salary approach

14:45, 13.12.2022 - The government is analysing a uniform and fair salary approach formula for the Education sector, in correlation with the strategic importance given to education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, at a meeting held at the Victoria Palace. with representatives of trade unions in the education…

Cooperativa Tara Mea terminates, as of Tuesday, all contracts with Austrian companies

11:45, 13.12.2022 - Starting from Tuesday, Cooperativa Tara Mea started the procedures to stop any partnerships with Austrian companies, including banks, bank accounts, salary transfers and fuel supply for the company's vehicles, a press release from the organization reads, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele…

FinMin Caciu: We are grounding next year's budget on an investment volume of 7.2% of GDP

12:50, 06.12.2022 - The budget for next year is built on a historic investment volume of 112 billion lei, i.e. 7.2% of the GDP, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Tuesday, while participate in a debate with experts in the financial sector, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Campulung la Tisa - Teresva railway traffic route between Romania, Ukraine reopens after 15 years

20:30, 15.11.2022 - The Campulung la Tisa - Teresva railway traffic route between Romania and Ukraine has reopened, Maramures County Prefect Rudolf Stauder announced on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

PM Ciuca, to new British Prime Minister: I look forward to working together for development of Strategic Partnership

17:51, 25.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca tweeted congratulations, on Tuesday, to the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wished him success in fulfilling his mandate, showing that he is looking forward to working together for the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Fii…

IntMin Lucian Bode welcomes EP resolution on accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen area

17:31, 18.10.2022 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, welcomed the resolution adopted on Tuesday by the European Parliament (EP) regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, emphasizing the reconfirmation of the EP's "constant" position of "firm" support for our country's efforts…

UBB celebrates 150 years of university education in the Hungarian language in Romania

15:40, 11.10.2022 - Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca marks, with a festive moment, the completion of 150 years of university education in the Hungarian language in Romania, informs UBB on Tuesday, in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


