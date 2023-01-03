2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 1.65 million lei (336,57 million euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The government is analysing a uniform and fair salary approach formula for the Education sector, in correlation with the strategic importance given to education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, at a meeting held at the Victoria Palace. with representatives of trade unions in the education…

- Starting from Tuesday, Cooperativa Tara Mea started the procedures to stop any partnerships with Austrian companies, including banks, bank accounts, salary transfers and fuel supply for the company's vehicles, a press release from the organization reads, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele…

- The budget for next year is built on a historic investment volume of 112 billion lei, i.e. 7.2% of the GDP, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Tuesday, while participate in a debate with experts in the financial sector, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The Campulung la Tisa - Teresva railway traffic route between Romania and Ukraine has reopened, Maramures County Prefect Rudolf Stauder announced on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca tweeted congratulations, on Tuesday, to the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wished him success in fulfilling his mandate, showing that he is looking forward to working together for the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Fii…

- The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, welcomed the resolution adopted on Tuesday by the European Parliament (EP) regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, emphasizing the reconfirmation of the EP's "constant" position of "firm" support for our country's efforts…

- Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca marks, with a festive moment, the completion of 150 years of university education in the Hungarian language in Romania, informs UBB on Tuesday, in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…