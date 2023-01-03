2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna CountyPublicat:
2023 was declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County (center-eastern Romania), in tribute to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Hungarian poet and revolutionary Sandor Petofi; therefore, a host of events will be organized in honor of the 19th century Hungarian personality, the management of the County Council announced on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.
