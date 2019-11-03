2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians

Stiri Recomandate

Memorandum on 5G between the US and Romania disclosed: 5G vendors should be subjected to rigorous evaluation

Memorandum on 5G between the US and Romania disclosed: 5G vendors should be subjected to rigorous evaluation

Vendors of 5G networks must undergo a rigorous evaluation and the protection of the next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation, and ensuring the privacy and… [citeste mai departe]

Aglomeratie la iesirea din tara: Coloane mari de autovehicule in punctele de trecere a frontierei Nadlac I si Nadlac II

Aglomeratie la iesirea din tara: Coloane mari de autovehicule in punctele de trecere a frontierei Nadlac I si Nadlac II

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca traficul rutier pe sensul catre Ungaria al Autostrazii A1 Arad ndash; Nadlac se desfasoara… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: La liceu, cuibuşor de matrapazlîcuri

Neamţ: La liceu, cuibuşor de matrapazlîcuri

■ judecătorii sînt la un pas să se pronunţe definitiv în scandalul cataloagelor fictive de la Liceul „Ion Ionescu de la Brad“ Horia ■ au fost înscrişi elevi nereali pentru ca profesorii să nu-şi piardă normele ■ Judecătoria Roman a aplicat pedepse cu suspendare ■ a fost condamnat şi fostul director, care mai… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Conflict major în Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: un politician a rămas fără o bucată de ureche, mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate

VIDEO Conflict major în Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: un politician a rămas fără o bucată de ureche, mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate

Un politician pro-democrație a fost agresat în timpul protestelor… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă a aprins o lumânare pentru Iohannis: „Să-i dea bunul Dumnezeu gândul cel bun şi să mă voteze" (VIDEO)

Viorica Dăncilă a aprins o lumânare pentru Iohannis: „Să-i dea bunul Dumnezeu gândul cel bun şi să mă voteze” (VIDEO)

Premierul demis Viorica Dăncilă a declarat duminică, la Focşani, după ce a participat pentru scurt timp la slujba oficiată de preoţi în Catedrala… [citeste mai departe]

Jose Mourinho, spre Arsenal? Șefii „tunarilor" s-au cam săturat de Unai Emery

Jose Mourinho, spre Arsenal? Șefii „tunarilor” s-au cam săturat de Unai Emery

Arsenal traversează un nou sezon oscilant sub conducerea lui Unai Emery, iar conducerea „tunarilor” ar pregăti o lovitură: instalarea lui Jose Mourinho, liber de contract.   Potrivit The Sunday Times, Mourinho, 56 de ani, s-ar fi întâlnit… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: După o cezariană, la un pas de deces

Neamţ: După o cezariană, la un pas de deces

■ intervenţia chirurgicală a avut loc la spitalul din Tîrgu Neamţ ■ în urma operaţiei pacienta a suferit o hemoragie puternică şi a fost transferată la Iaşi, cu elicopterul ■ ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, spune că s-a procedat corect ■ O femeie de 34 de ani, care a fost supusă unei operaţii de cezariană… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel, ordin drastic în Germania » Numărul URIAȘ de stații de încărcare pentru mașinile electrice cerut până în 2030

Angela Merkel, ordin drastic în Germania » Numărul URIAȘ de stații de încărcare pentru mașinile electrice cerut până în 2030

Cancelarul neamț Angela Merkel a anunțat că vrea ca Germania să aibă 1 milion de stații de încărcare pentru mașinile electrice.  Oficialul… [citeste mai departe]

Un şofer băut era să intre cu maşina într-un grup de muncitori care lucrau la canalizarea din Mălini

Un şofer băut era să intre cu maşina într-un grup de muncitori care lucrau la canalizarea din Mălini

Secția 7 Poliție Rurală Mălini a fost sesizată sâmbătă la 112 despre faptul că, pe raza comunei Mălini circulă un autoturism al cărui conducător auto pare sub influența alcoolului și era să… [citeste mai departe]

Cozi imense la vămile Cenad și Nădlac I și II, duminică seară

Cozi imense la vămile Cenad și Nădlac I și II, duminică seară

Timpul de așteptare, duminică, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Cenad din județul Timiș, era de 50 de minute. Aglomerația era pe sensul de ieșire din țară, iar coloana de mașini depășea un kilometru. Situația era identică și în Vama Nădlac I acolo unde călătorii erau… [citeste mai departe]


#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians

(PSD) candidate in the presidential elections stated on Sunday in Marasesti that the MPs who vote on Monday for the investiture of the should have to justify being part of a programme directed against the Romanians.  "I believe that those who will betray, as well as those who will vote for the governing programme, for it's not important replacing one person with another, those who will vote for this governing programme will have to provide an answer to pensioners, local communities, city halls, mayors, regardless of the political color.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Dancila: Traitors who go on Monday to vote, should go next day to 'scissors' party

14:43, 02.11.2019 - Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, in Arad county, that the "traitors" from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who will participate, on Monday, in the vote in Parliament for the Orban Government, "should go to the scissors party the next day" 'and not be with the Social Democrats…

#PresidentialElection2019/Viorica Dancila would like on-on-one debate with Klaus Iohannis

08:43, 29.10.2019 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, also the party's presidential candidate, said on Monday evening that she would like a one-on-one debate with incumbent President Klaus Iohannis seeking re-election.  Dancila said it is her and Iohannis' duty to explain to the Romanians…

Dismissed PM Dancila: Governing programme announced by PM-designate is focused on austerity

12:57, 28.10.2019 - The governing programme announced by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban is "focused on austerity", dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday in the beginning of the Executive meeting.  "Romanians are very attentive to what is happening and they are concerned that the salaries,…

PSD's Dancila:PSD will try to create majority if formations which endorsed censure motion don't succeed

18:47, 21.10.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the Social Democrats would try to create a parliamentary majority, in case the six parties that endorsed the censure motion fail to invest the Orban Government. "It's true that, the moment when the six political…

PSD's Dancila: I don't give credit to a government without knowing its governing programme

08:53, 16.10.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said her party cannot credit a minority Liberal government, when all the Liberals offered so far are "some general notions, some slogans" and not a proper governing programme.  "I cannot credit a government before knowing its governing…

PM Dancila: If motion fails, we will come next week with the reshuffle

18:52, 07.10.2019 - Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila on Monday announced that in case the censure motion doesn't pass, she will come next week before Parliament with the government reshuffle and an adjusted governing programme. "If the motion doesn't pass, we will come next week…

PSD's Dancila at BEC: Romanians need a different kind of president

13:41, 19.09.2019 - Romanians need a different kind of president who should love Romania and the Romanians, said on Thursday Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, who submitted her candidacy in the presidential election of November at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).  "I have the belief…

PM Dancila: Let us create conditions for Romanians to return home

18:18, 01.09.2019 - Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Viorica Dancila declared, on Sunday, at the meeting with the PSD Diaspora, that the Government is trying to do everything possible for Romanians to return to the country and stressed that many of them left Romania between 2005 - 2007,…


