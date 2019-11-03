2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, in Arad county, that the "traitors" from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who will participate, on Monday, in the vote in Parliament for the Orban Government, "should go to the scissors party the next day" 'and not be with the Social Democrats…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, also the party's presidential candidate, said on Monday evening that she would like a one-on-one debate with incumbent President Klaus Iohannis seeking re-election. Dancila said it is her and Iohannis' duty to explain to the Romanians…

- The governing programme announced by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban is "focused on austerity", dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday in the beginning of the Executive meeting. "Romanians are very attentive to what is happening and they are concerned that the salaries,…

- Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the Social Democrats would try to create a parliamentary majority, in case the six parties that endorsed the censure motion fail to invest the Orban Government. "It's true that, the moment when the six political…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said her party cannot credit a minority Liberal government, when all the Liberals offered so far are "some general notions, some slogans" and not a proper governing programme. "I cannot credit a government before knowing its governing…

- Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila on Monday announced that in case the censure motion doesn't pass, she will come next week before Parliament with the government reshuffle and an adjusted governing programme. "If the motion doesn't pass, we will come next week…

- Romanians need a different kind of president who should love Romania and the Romanians, said on Thursday Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila, who submitted her candidacy in the presidential election of November at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). "I have the belief…

- Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Viorica Dancila declared, on Sunday, at the meeting with the PSD Diaspora, that the Government is trying to do everything possible for Romanians to return to the country and stressed that many of them left Romania between 2005 - 2007,…