Zelensky calls on UN food body to kick out Russia

Colonel rus, despre prizonierii de război ucraineni: „Nu răspund la durere, la nimic” VIDEO

Un colonel rus a afirmat că prizonierii ucraineni sunt sfidători şi că „nu răspund la durere”, declaraţia lui fiind publicată canalul Russia Today, conform unei înregistrări postate pe Twitter de un înalt oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spunea Ionel Arsene despre podul de peste Siret, care s-a rupt. „Rezistă unei greutăţi de 340 de tone. Poate fi folosit în condiţii de siguranţă“

■ podul de peste Siret, de la Luţca, a cedat în această după amiază ■ fusese inaugurat… [citeste mai departe]

Grindină puternică în județul Timiș. Străzi și grădini acoperite cu un strat consistent de gheață

Mai multe localități din estul județului Timiș au fost afectate, joi, de o furtună puternică, iar în unele dintre ele, a plouat cu grindină, scrie publicația locală Opinia TImișoarei . În… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii despre podul prăbușit din Neamț

Un pod rutier s-a rupt, joi după amiază, în judeţul Neamţ, iar un autocamion şi o autoutilitară au fost surprinse în zonă. În urma acestui eveniment, un bărbat a fost rănit. Podul de la Luţca din judeţul Neamţ, care s-a rupt joi după amiază în timp ce era traversat de un autocamion şi de o autoutilitară, a… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a început cu stângul ”majoratul”! Fată de 18 ani, prinsă la volan deși nu avea permis

Ieri, o tânără în vârstă de 18 ani, din municipiul Gherla, a fost depistată de polițiștii rutieri din cadrul Poliției municipiului Gherla, în timp ce se deplasa cu un autoturism, deși nu deținea permis de… [citeste mai departe]

Salvează vieți de Ziua Mondială a Donatorului de Sânge

Marti, 14 iunie, de Ziua Mondială a Donatorului de Sânge, toţi cei care vor şi pot salva vieţi sunt aşteptaţi la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină (str. George Coșbuc, nr. 20/C, Baia Mare). Participanţii sunt aşteptaţi cu gustări sănătoase şi cu două tombole destinate donatorilor de sânge,… [citeste mai departe]

Lidia Buble, dezlănțuită de ziua ei! Și-a împodobit trupul cu tatuaje

Lidia Buble împlinește azi 29 de ani, iar artista a decis să petreacă la maxim cu această ocazie. Tânără, frumoasă și celebră, Lidia început ziua în forță cu urări din partea prietenelor și o tură cu mașina prin oraș alături de sora ei, dar ,,cireașa de… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CJ Neamț, despre ruperea podului peste Siret: Noi nu avem nicio vină, noi suntem beneficiarul, noi doar plătim. Eu nu sunt inginer constructor

Podul peste râul Siret dintre localităţile Luţca şi Sagna care fusese reabilitat integral… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Avocatului, sărbătorită mai devreme la Braşov. Ce i-a determinat pe membrii Baroului să devanseze sărbătoarea cu o jumătate de lună

De la jumătatea lunii martie, avocaţii braşoveni au derulat un proiect în şcolile din judeţ, prin care le-au prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Miguel Gane, cetățean de onoare al comunei Lerești 

Poet spaniol cu origini muscelene, Miguel (Mihai) Gane va fi omagiat în comuna natală  pe 13 iunie, în a doua zi de Rusalii. După cum ne-a declarat primarul Lereștiului, Marian Toader, tânărul poet în vârstă de 29 de ani va primi titlul de Cetățean de onoare al localității chiar cu ocazia… [citeste mai departe]


Zelensky calls on UN food body to kick out Russia

Zelensky calls on UN food body to kick out Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia should be excluded from the Food and (FAO) of the for Moscow's role in the current food crisis, according to Politico. "There cannot be even a question of Russia's continued membership in the FAO," Zelensky said during the opening session of the OECD

