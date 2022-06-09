Zelensky calls on UN food body to kick out Russia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that British citizens living long-term in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality, according to AP News. The ruling came in what was seen as a test case for the rights…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

- Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday officially endorsed the idea that their country should join NATO, a historic move that sets the stage for a membership application in the coming days, according to Politico. Until recently, Finnish leaders saw NATO membership…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly, according to AP News. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

- The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations, according to Reuters. “It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible…

- Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…