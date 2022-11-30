Von Der Leyen proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunal

Stiri Recomandate

Bistrița-Năsăud: Bărbat cu arsuri pe 80% din corp, în urma unui incendiu

Un bărbat cu arsuri pe 80% din suprafața corpului a fost scos de pompieri dintr-o casă care a luat foc în localitatea Archiud, comuna Teaca, din județul Bistrița-Năsăud. Casa este în pericol de prăbușire. [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Ucrainei afirmă că sezonul de iarnă ”va fi foarte provocator”, dar anunţă că 70% din necesarul de energie a fost acoperit

Prim-ministrul ucrainean Denîs Şmîhal a declarat că al doilea sezon de iarnă din timpul războiului ”va fi foarte… [citeste mai departe]

„Nașul, în stil saudit”: Dezvăluiri din interiorul loviturii de stat care l-a adus pe Mohammed bin Salman la putere

Nu cu mult timp în urmă, fostul prinț moștenitor al Arabiei Saudite, Mohammed bin Nayef, era pregătit să preia controlul țării, dar ambițiosul său văr mai mic… [citeste mai departe]

De ce există la trecerile la nivel cu cale ferată Crucea Sfântului Andrei în formă de X

Cel mai important semn, prezent la toate trecerile la nivel cu calea ferată, este „Crucea Sfântului Andrei”. Aceasta ocupă un loc fruntaș în codurile rutiere europene. Numele său provine de la forma Crucii care a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima șansă pentru România. Aderarea la Schengen va fi stabilită în Consiliul JAI

Aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen va fi stabilită în Consiliul JAI din 8-9 decembrie. Uniunea Europeană a publicat programul oficial al reuniunii miniștrilor Justiției și Afacerilor Externe, iar aderarea României, Bulgariei… [citeste mai departe]

Când 27 se ceartă, „SUA este de vină”. Elitele europene dau vina pe America pentru eșecurile lor industriale și strategice

Profită SUA de criza energetică care afectează Europa sau chiar europenii sunt singurii vinovați pentru eșecurile lor industriale și strategice?… [citeste mai departe]

La Caransebeș, prețul gunoiului rămâne, deocamdată, neschimbat

CARANSEBEȘ – Fără primarul Felix Borcean la ședință, consilierii locali PSD și PRO România nu au reușit să treacă aprobarea majorării prețului gunoiului. O majorare consistentă, de la puțin peste 15 lei în prezent la aproape 26 de lei, cerută de noua conducere a operatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană despre răspunsul NATO și al României la faptul că ”Rusia alege civilii ca victime”: ”Răspundem cu voința proprie și un destin comun”

Libertatea și-a făcut o tradiție din a găzdui perspective diferite asupra evenimentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Ceanu Mare: Sărbătorim împreună Ziua Națională a României

Mâine, 1 decembrie 2022, Primăria și Consiliul Local Ceanu Mare organizează o serie de manifestări menite să evidențieze importanța Zilei Naționale a României. De la ora la ora 10:00 la Monumentul Eroilor de la Boian, respectiv de la ora 12:00, la Monumentul… [citeste mai departe]

ANM anunță ninsori de 1 Decembrie. Prognoza meteo în Alba Iulia, de Ziua Națională

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie emis o prognoză specială pentru Alba Iulia, de Ziua Națională a României. Astfel, pe data de 1 Decembrie, specialiștii anunță ploi, lapoviță, dar și ninsori. Rafalele de vânt vor face ca… [citeste mai departe]


Von Der Leyen proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunal

Publicat:
 proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen in the wake of Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and set up a Russian war crimes tribunal, according to RFE/RL. “We have blocked 300 billion euros of the reserves and we have frozen 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs’ […] The post proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

