Von Der Leyen proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunal

- Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

- Russia‘s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, according to RFE/RL. “Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against…

- President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them, according to Reuters. The AI Liability Directive aims to address…

- Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters. Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…