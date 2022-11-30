Von Der Leyen proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunalPublicat:
The European Commission proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen in the wake of Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and set up a Russian war crimes tribunal, according to RFE/RL. “We have blocked 300 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank reserves and we have frozen 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs’ […] The post Von Der Leyen proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets, Russian war crimes tribunal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary
11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…
EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes
14:25, 19.10.2022 - Russia‘s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, according to RFE/RL. “Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against…
Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes
11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…
EU aims to exempt maritime pilot services from Russia oil ban
10:55, 03.10.2022 - The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…
EU proposes rules making it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems
15:10, 28.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them, according to Reuters. The AI Liability Directive aims to address…
Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums
13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…
EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable
11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…
Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exports
11:35, 07.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters. Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…