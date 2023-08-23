US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO – NU există sens giratoriu fără probleme: Bordurile celui din zona spitalului, distruse

Șoferii se plâng că noile sensuri giratorii din oraș sunt proiectate prost. Cel realizat în apropierea spitalului are deja borduri distruse. ”E perfect pentru mașini cu volan pe dreapta” – susțin șoferii. Noile… [citeste mai departe]

Rebel Moon: Teaser-ul și datele lansării pentru ambele părți

Zack Snyder, regizorul filmelor 300, Man of Steel și Army of the Dead, aduce REBEL MOON, un eveniment epic științifico-fantastic, aflat în lucru de decenii. Când o colonie pașnică de la marginea galaxiei este amenințată de armate tiranice, Kora (Sofia Boutella), o străină… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Stroe, despre cazul 2 Mai: Raportul preliminar, făcut public astăzi. Vineri vor fi expuse măsurile şi deciziile, cu maximă exigenţă

”Este evident că există carenţe şi deficienţe în funcţionarea acestui sistem, de altfel tragedia de la mare ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

[P] 5 ani de distracție responsabilă cu Vlad Cazino

Poate că 5 ani nu înseamnă mare lucru în viața unui vampir, însă pentru Vlăduț, vampirul care pune la cale distracția șmecherifică la care tot mai mulți români iau parte, aniversarea actuală înseamnă foarte mult. [citeste mai departe]

Viaţa Mariei Tãnase continuã sã inspire artiştii

Una dintre cele mai recente producţii a fost realizatã la Filarmonica de Stat din Sibiu. E vorba de concertul – educativ pentru copii „Maria Tãnase -melodii culese de Harry Brauner". Spectacolul are la bazã povestea Mariei Tănase scrisã de Cristina Andone în cartea „Nesupusele", spune povestea… [citeste mai departe]

Gitanas Nausėda, președintele Lituaniei, a vizitat Kiev cu o zi înainte de Ziua Națională a Ucrainei

Preşedintele lituanian Gitanas Nausėda efectuează miercuri o vizită la Kiev, cu o zi înaintea Zilei Naţionale a Ucrainei, relatează CNN.ituania este unul dintre aliaţii Ucrainei de la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Ilie Năstase are informații „din culisele” cazului Simona Halep. „Nu a plecat pe munte, să rămână închisă, are șanse să revină”

Ilie Năstase este convins că Simona Halep nu este o sportivă terminată și spune că jucătoarea se va întoarce… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă într-o tabără la Lacul Roșu: 36 de copii de 13 ani, simptome grave de toxiinfecție alimentară – Câți sunt în spital

  Zeci de copii din Constanța aflați în tabără în stațiunea Lacul Roșu, județul Harghita, au fost afectați după ce au luat masa la o… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Idei separatiste în Găgăuzia: Se dorește crearea „Republicii” după modelul „LNR” sau „DNR” din Ucraina. „Poporul cere acest lucru”

Președintele Adunării Populare Găgăuze, Dmitri Konstantinov, a declarat într-un reportaj… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada 1 iunie - 15 august, aproximativ 40% dintre zborurile locale au avut întârzieri

Aeroportul din Bucureşti, cel mai mare terminal după numărul de pasageri, a avut cele mai multe zboruri întârziate, anunță Ziarul Financiar. Aeroportul din Iaşi este pe primul loc la anulări de zboruri, cu o rată… [citeste mai departe]


US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

Publicat:
US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began in […] The post US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: