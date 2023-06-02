US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

- The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…

- President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News. “The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official,…

- Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

- Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters. Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, an important pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council, representing EU members,…