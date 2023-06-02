US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

Stiri Recomandate

Cum să introduci grăsimile sănătoase în dieta ta

Când vine vorba de nutriție, nu toate grăsimile au aceeași reputație. Deși este adevărat că un consum excesiv de grăsimi nesănătoase poate duce la diverse probleme de sănătate, este esențial să recunoaștem importanța grăsimilor sănătoase. Încorporarea tipurilor potrivite de grăsimi în dietă poate… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din județul Sibiu cercetat de polițiștii din Blaj, după ce a condus băut și fără permis un tractor, cu care a provocat un accident rutier pe raza localității Lunca

Miercuri, 31 mai 2023, în jurul orei 15,30,… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina s-a dezlănțuit: A doborât 36 de rachete și drone rusești

Forțele ucrainene de la Kiev au declarat vineri că au doborât 36 de rachete și drone rusești în capitală și în jurul acesteia în cursul nopții, iar două persoane au fost rănite de resturile căzute, înainte ca autoritățile să ridice alertele de raid aerian în cea… [citeste mai departe]

Se modifica legea de administrare a spatiilor verzi. Primariile, obligate sa angajeze persoane cu studii de specialitate

Protectia spatiilor verzi in intravilanul localitatilor ar trebui sa constituie o prioritate pentru toti, iar pentru realizarea acesteia este necesar sa nu pierdem… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Maurice Munteanu despre ținutele purtate de Gina Pistol și Smiley la nunta lor. „Rochia e într-o zonă romantică”

Maurice Munteanu, juratul de la Bravo, ai stil!, a comentat ținutele purtate de Gina Pistol și Smiley în cea mai importantă zi din viața lor.… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri au mâncat o lebădă. Au crezut că e o rață mai mare

Trei adolescenți au fost arestați lângă New York, după ce au mâncat o lebădă și au furat puii, pe care voiau să îi țină ”ca animale de companie”, scrie CNN. Lebăda pe nume Faye, îndrăgită de localnicii din suburbia Manlius, și cei patru pui ai ei au fost daţi dispăruţi… [citeste mai departe]

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ 2023: Modele de subiecte la ROMÂNĂ. Teste de antrenament pentru elevii de clasa a VIII-a

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ 2023: Modele de subiecte la ROMÂNĂ. Teste de antrenament pentru elevii de clasa a VIII-a Evaluare Națională 2023 – modele de subiecte: elevii continuă pregătirea… [citeste mai departe]

Mare parte din țară, sub COD GALBEN. ANM anunță averse torențiale și vijelii – HARTA/Cum va fi vremea în București

Fenomenele specifice instabilității atmosferice nu vor lipsi din peisaj, în unele zone ale țării, nici vineri, 2 iunie. Motiv pentru care meteorologii au… [citeste mai departe]

„Un ballo in maschera”, în regia lui Cristi Avram la Opera Națională Română Iași

Opera Națională Română din Iași prezintă, sâmbătă, 3 iunie 2023, un spectacol bine primit de public încă de la premieră, care a avut loc pe 25 iunie 2022, „Un ballo in maschera”, în regia lui Cristi Avram. Opera în trei… [citeste mai departe]


US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

Publicat:
administration is retaliating against Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, announcing Thursday it is revoking the visas of Russian nuclear inspectors, denying pending applications for new monitors and cancelling standard clearances for Russian aircraft to enter U.S. airspace, according to AP News. said it was taking those steps […] The post US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

09:30, 26.05.2023 - The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

China assures Russia, India of deepening ‘cooperation’

11:16, 05.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…

Republic of Moldova accuses Russia of meddling ahead of regional vote

15:36, 27.04.2023 - President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

13:00, 20.04.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News.  “The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official,…

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

07:50, 07.04.2023 - Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters.  Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

EU reaches deal on higher renewable energy share by 2030

10:36, 30.03.2023 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, an important pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council, representing EU members,…


