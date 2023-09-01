UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

Stiri Recomandate

„Din păcate, Răzvan, prietenul si fratele nostru, nu mai este printre noi. Din fericire, e într-un loc mai bun, unde se poate odihni după anii de călătorii si miile de concerte. Dumnezeu să te odihnească Răzvan, să… [citeste mai departe]

Ediția 2023 a Festivalului Internațional de Modă Transilvania Fashion – powered by Banca Transilvania va avea loc la Cluj-Napoca în perioada 8-10 Septembrie 2023, în colaborare cu European Fashion… [citeste mai departe]

Sandra Alexiu, președintele Asociației Medicilor de Familie București-Ilfov, prezintă un document al Patriarhiei prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de vineri, 1 septembrie, în cadrul Secretariatul Parlamentului Republicii Moldova; Cancelariei de Stat și aparatelor centrale ale ministerelor; Organizației pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului; Centrului… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improvingPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu went to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels on Friday morning, where… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Aquatim anunţă că începând cu luna august 2023, perioada de transmitere a autocitirilor contoarelor de pe branșamentele utilizatorilor s-a modificat, după cum urmează: Cât privește evoluția procesului de înlocuire a contoarelor vechi cu cele de ultimă generație, achiziționate de compania… [citeste mai departe]

iubirea n-are corespondent în altă limbă orice încercare ar fi un proiect ratat o denaturare/ o schimonosire/ o minciună iubirea e iubire doar pe limba ta ăsta da secret bine păstrat! iubirea n-are corespondent de război depinde doar de noi cum o tălmăcim de la om la om iubirea e un atom cu nucleul compact şi noi ne învîrtim în jurul ei ca… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc a început astăzi o vizită istorică în Mongolia. Este primul Suveran Pontif care merge în ţara asiatică în care trăieşte şi una din cele mai mici comunităţi catolice din lume. [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii de la rutieră au reţinut 605 de permise de conducere, dintre care 43 pentru consum de alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri sau alte substanţe interzise, în urma acţiunilor efectuate în ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău implementează împreună… [citeste mai departe]


UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

Publicat:
UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the , according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a year after it was brokered by […] The post UN chief sends Russia bid to revive grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

10:51, 14.08.2023 - A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month, according to Reuters. In July, Russia halted participation…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…

UN scrambles to save Black Sea grain deal, with EU help, ahead of Monday deadline

13:41, 14.07.2023 - The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and is open to “explore all solutions,” a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday, ahead of the deal’s possible expiration on Monday, according to Reuters. The U.N.…

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

11:46, 07.07.2023 - Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…


