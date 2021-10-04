Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

Stiri Recomandate

„Durerea Foametei”: un fotojurnalist a surprins imagini cu brazilieni săraci căutând hrană în camioane cu oase de animale

„Durerea Foametei”: un fotojurnalist a surprins imagini cu brazilieni săraci căutând hrană în camioane cu oase de animale

Un fotojurnalist brazilian a surprins imagini greu de privit cu cei mai săraci locuitori din Rio căutând printre resturile de animale aruncate… [citeste mai departe]

Vor ajunge mai repede la destinație. La Durlești au fost lansate două linii noi de microbuz

Vor ajunge mai repede la destinație. La Durlești au fost lansate două linii noi de microbuz

Locuitorii oraşului Durleşti vor putea ajunge mai rapid dintr-un capăt al localității în altul. Drumul le va fi scurtat de două linii noi de microbuz - numărul unu şi numărul doi, puse deja pe cursă. [citeste mai departe]

O adolescentă de 15 ani a murit de COVID în ziua în care era programată la vaccinare

O adolescentă de 15 ani a murit de COVID în ziua în care era programată la vaccinare

Fata a murit în spital, la patru zile după ce a fost testată pozitiv cu coronavirus și chiar în ziua în care era programată să se vaccineze. Mama acesteia a spus că fiica ei era sănătoasă, făcea sport, avea mulți prieteni și… [citeste mai departe]

Programul „MOL pentru sănătatea copiilor” a dat startul celei de-a 13-a ediții

Programul „MOL pentru sănătatea copiilor” a dat startul celei de-a 13-a ediții

Sunt puse în joc 400.000 de lei, care or fi oferiți ca sponsorizare unor fundații non-guvernamentale care derulează programe în beneficiul copiilor.   Luna aceasta este în plină desfășurare perioada de înscrieri pentru cea de-a 13-a… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Atac armat într-un spital din Philadelphia. Asistent medical împușcat mortal, mai mulți polițiști răniți

FOTO | Atac armat într-un spital din Philadelphia. Asistent medical împușcat mortal, mai mulți polițiști răniți

Până la sosirea oamenilor legii, atacatorul a reușit să fugă cu o camionetă pentru remorcări. Acesta purta încă echipamentul medical specific, potrivit martorilor.Vehiculul… [citeste mai departe]

Cugir: Șofer cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan, pe o stradă din oraș. Ce alcoolemie avea

Cugir: Șofer cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan, pe o stradă din oraș. Ce alcoolemie avea

Cugir: Șofer cu dosar penal după ce a fost prins băut la volan, pe o stradă din oraș. Ce alcoolemie avea Un tânăr din Cugir s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a condus băut. A fost oprit… [citeste mai departe]

Cimpeanu: Ministry of Education is working to estimate the required number of non-invasive tests in schools

Cimpeanu: Ministry of Education is working to estimate the required number of non-invasive tests in schools

The Ministry of Education is working on Monday to estimate the required number of non-invasive, saliva-based tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection to be administered to preschoolers, pupils,… [citeste mai departe]

O mamă din llfov și-a bătut cu brutalitate fiica de 16 ani, a amenințat-o cu moartea și i-a tăiat părul. Poliția nu a găsit „un risc iminent” pentru victimă

O mamă din llfov și-a bătut cu brutalitate fiica de 16 ani, a amenințat-o cu moartea și i-a tăiat părul. Poliția nu a găsit „un risc iminent” pentru victimă

De câteva zile, circulă pe rețelele sociale filmări dintr-o… [citeste mai departe]

Rata mortalității, de 11 ori mai mare la persoanele nevaccinate față de cele nevaccinate

Rata mortalității, de 11 ori mai mare la persoanele nevaccinate față de cele nevaccinate

Americanii nevaccinați au o rată a mortalității din cauza COVID-19 de 11 ori mai mare decât cei vaccinați, odată cu apariția tulpinii dominante Delta, arată un studiu recent al Centres for Disease Control and Pr... [citeste mai departe]

Creşte salariul minim net, de la 1 ianuarie 2022. Iată la ce sumă va ajunge!

Creşte salariul minim net, de la 1 ianuarie 2022. Iată la ce sumă va ajunge!

Guvernul va majora salariul minim brut pe economie cu aproape 11%, ceea ce înseamnă o creștere netă de 10 procente. Salariul minim net este de 1.386 lei, ceea ce ar înseamna o creștere de 138 de lei pe lună. Adică va ajunge la 1.524 lei. Majorarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

Publicat:
Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely. (…) The victims included world-famous energy and […] The post Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

15:50, 13.09.2021 - Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Exiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case

12:25, 03.08.2021 - Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case, according to Reuters.  Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported…

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

17:30, 19.07.2021 - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing’s behalf, according to Reuters. Opening a new area of tensions…

Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

11:01, 19.07.2021 - Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, according to Reuters.  Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at…

Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens

15:51, 16.07.2021 - Binance said on Friday it had stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, as Hong Kong’s financial watchdog became the latest in a string of regulators to crack down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s “stock tokens” offerings, according to Reuters. Stock tokens are digital versions of equities…

EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

15:15, 12.07.2021 - The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

12:25, 12.07.2021 - England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 21°C
Timisoara 8°C | 25°C
Constanta 11°C | 18°C
Brasov 3°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 455.199,60 5.959.531,60
II (5/6) 1 151.733,20 -
III (4/6) 285 532,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.416 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.455.478,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2609
EUR 4.9469
CHF 4.5866
GBP 5.7889
CAD 3.3785
XAU 239.953
JPY 3.8302
CNY 0.6609
AED 1.16
AUD 3.0981
MDL 0.243
BGN 2.5293

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec