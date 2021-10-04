Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely. (…) The victims included world-famous energy and […] The post Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

