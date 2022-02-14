Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Stiri Recomandate

Extrema dreaptă prinde avânt în Spania: au bătut partidul de guvernământ

Extrema dreaptă prinde avânt în Spania: au bătut partidul de guvernământ

Partidul Popular (dreapta) s-a situat pe primul loc fără a obţine majoritatea absolută duminică în Castilia şi Leon, în centrul Spaniei, după alegerile regionale anticipate marcate de un puternic avans al partidului de extremă dreaptă Vox, notează… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsa de interes pentru vaccinare pune lacătul pe centre!

Lipsa de interes pentru vaccinare pune lacătul pe centre!

Tot mai multe centre de vaccinare din țară se închid din cauza lipsei de interes pentru imunizare. Și las noi în județ vor fi puse lacăte pe unele centre. De asemenea, interesul pentru vaccinarea copiilor este scăzut… Tot mai puține persoane decid să se vaccineze anti-COVID. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Un autovehicul stationa pe marginea carosabilului. Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera

Un autovehicul stationa pe marginea carosabilului. Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera

Doisprezece migranti din India si Pakistan, sprijiniti de un cetatean roman, depistati la granita cu SerbiaPolitistii de frontiera din cadrul Sectorului Politiei de Frontiera Cruceni au depistat, in urma unei actiuni pe… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj adus un mijlocaș de la UTA Arad

CFR Cluj adus un mijlocaș de la UTA Arad

CFR Cluj l-a transferat de la UTA Arad pe mijlocașului Roger Junio Rodrigues.Fotbalistul trebuia să ajungă sub comanda lui Dan Petrescu în vara acestui an, dar cluburile s-au înțeles asupra transferului încă de pe acum, astfel că astăzi Roger s-a alăturat echipei noastre. [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ar putea să se încheie evaluarea candidaților la CSM și CSP.

Cu ce ar putea să se încheie evaluarea candidaților la CSM și CSP.

Invitatul emisiunii „Contrapunct” este judecătorul la Judecătoria Centru, Ion Chirtoacă. Parlamentul a votat recent un proiect de lege ce vizează evaluarea candidaților la funcțiile de membri ai CSM și CSP în ideea de a da startul schimbărilor din justiție. [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare fictivă în Caraș-Severin. 9 medici și asistente, duși la audieri. Ce sume cereau clienților

Vaccinare fictivă în Caraș-Severin. 9 medici și asistente, duși la audieri. Ce sume cereau clienților

Un nou caz de vaccinare „la chiuvetă” a fost depistat de procurorii Direcției Generale Anticorupție. Este vorba despre 9 medici și asistene medicale de la Centrul de Vaccinare din Bocșa,… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă penală pentru un poliţist din Baia de Arieș, după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta soție, tot polițistă

Amendă penală pentru un poliţist din Baia de Arieș, după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta soție, tot polițistă

Un poliţist din Baia de Arieș a fost condamnat la amendă penală pentru că şi-a ameninţat cu moartea şi şi-a agresat fosta soţie. Incidentul a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării (Video)

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării (Video)

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării. Un tramvai cu pasageri care circula pe calea Radnei, în municipiul Arad, a deraiat şi a lovit un stâlp… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educaţiei: În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar

Ministerul Educaţiei: În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar

În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar, informează Ministerul Educaţiei. În acelaşi timp, 54 de unităţi de învăţământ şi 2.025 de clase/grupe funcţionează în… [citeste mai departe]

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Publicat:
Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to ReutersAsked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions to join NATO, told the BBC […] The post Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

12:15, 20.12.2021 - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -2°C | 9°C
Iasi -3°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 8°C
Timisoara 4°C | 12°C
Constanta 2°C | 6°C
Brasov -5°C | 7°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 557.955,60 8.723.637,76
II (5/6) 11 16.907,74 -
III (4/6) 668 278,42 -
IV (3/6) 11.441 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.438.838,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 februarie 2022
USD 4.3702
EUR 4.9455
CHF 4.7269
GBP 5.9104
CAD 3.4236
XAU 260.65
JPY 3.7942
CNY 0.6872
AED 1.1898
AUD 3.1044
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5286

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec