Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

Publicat:
Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24.  The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had used air-launched missiles to attack Feodosia and […] The post Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


