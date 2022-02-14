Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

Stiri Recomandate

Extrema dreaptă prinde avânt în Spania: au bătut partidul de guvernământ

Partidul Popular (dreapta) s-a situat pe primul loc fără a obţine majoritatea absolută duminică în Castilia şi Leon, în centrul Spaniei, după alegerile regionale anticipate marcate de un puternic avans al partidului de extremă dreaptă Vox, notează… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsa de interes pentru vaccinare pune lacătul pe centre!

Tot mai multe centre de vaccinare din țară se închid din cauza lipsei de interes pentru imunizare. Și las noi în județ vor fi puse lacăte pe unele centre. De asemenea, interesul pentru vaccinarea copiilor este scăzut… Tot mai puține persoane decid să se vaccineze anti-COVID. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Un autovehicul stationa pe marginea carosabilului. Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera

Doisprezece migranti din India si Pakistan, sprijiniti de un cetatean roman, depistati la granita cu SerbiaPolitistii de frontiera din cadrul Sectorului Politiei de Frontiera Cruceni au depistat, in urma unei actiuni pe… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj adus un mijlocaș de la UTA Arad

CFR Cluj l-a transferat de la UTA Arad pe mijlocașului Roger Junio Rodrigues.Fotbalistul trebuia să ajungă sub comanda lui Dan Petrescu în vara acestui an, dar cluburile s-au înțeles asupra transferului încă de pe acum, astfel că astăzi Roger s-a alăturat echipei noastre. [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ar putea să se încheie evaluarea candidaților la CSM și CSP.

Invitatul emisiunii „Contrapunct” este judecătorul la Judecătoria Centru, Ion Chirtoacă. Parlamentul a votat recent un proiect de lege ce vizează evaluarea candidaților la funcțiile de membri ai CSM și CSP în ideea de a da startul schimbărilor din justiție. [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare fictivă în Caraș-Severin. 9 medici și asistente, duși la audieri. Ce sume cereau clienților

Un nou caz de vaccinare „la chiuvetă” a fost depistat de procurorii Direcției Generale Anticorupție. Este vorba despre 9 medici și asistene medicale de la Centrul de Vaccinare din Bocșa,… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă penală pentru un poliţist din Baia de Arieș, după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta soție, tot polițistă

Un poliţist din Baia de Arieș a fost condamnat la amendă penală pentru că şi-a ameninţat cu moartea şi şi-a agresat fosta soţie. Incidentul a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării (Video)

Un tramvai a deraiat și a retezat un stâlp de beton. La un pas de tragedie, în vestul țării. Un tramvai cu pasageri care circula pe calea Radnei, în municipiul Arad, a deraiat şi a lovit un stâlp… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educaţiei: În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar

În ultima săptămână a scăzut numărul de cazuri COVID-19 din mediul şcolar, informează Ministerul Educaţiei. În acelaşi timp, 54 de unităţi de învăţământ şi 2.025 de clase/grupe funcţionează în… [citeste mai departe]

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border, according to BBC News. said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He stated the next step was requesting a meeting within the […] The post Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Gazprom threatens to cut off gas to Republic of Moldova’s gas in 48 hours over unpaid bill

11:25, 23.11.2021 - Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews.  Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…


