Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Stiri Recomandate

Se întâmplă în fotbalul românesc: 20 de arbitri ar fi jucat la pariuri

Se întâmplă în fotbalul românesc: 20 de arbitri ar fi jucat la pariuri

20 de arbitri care fac parte din loturile pentru Liga 2 și Liga 3 ar fi jucat la pariuri, ei fiind în acest moment în atenția Departamentului de Integritate din cadrul Federației Române de Fotbal. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Un bărbat înarmat a ucis mai multe persoane într-o biserică a Martorilor lui Iehova din Hamburg

VIDEO: Un bărbat înarmat a ucis mai multe persoane într-o biserică a Martorilor lui Iehova din Hamburg

Un bărbat înarmat, despre care se crede că a acționat singur a ucis mai multe persoane într-o biserică a Martorilor lui Iehova din orașul german Hamburg, a anunțat poliția, care și-a concentrat… [citeste mai departe]

Târgu Mureș: Șofer în vârstă de 19 ani depistat drogat la volan

Târgu Mureș: Șofer în vârstă de 19 ani depistat drogat la volan

Polițiști din cadrul Biroului Rutier Târgu Mureș au oprit pentru control joi, 9 martie, în jurul orei 19.55, pe strada Gheorghe Marinescu, un autoturism condus de un tânăr în vârstă de 19 de ani, care a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest rezultând o valoare pozitivă… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea schimbă foaia! A fost emis Cod galben de ninsori şi viscol. Zonele în care e iarnă în toată regula

Vremea schimbă foaia! A fost emis Cod galben de ninsori şi viscol. Zonele în care e iarnă în toată regula

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o atenționare meteorologică de cod galben de viscol și ninsori în România. Avertismentul meteo va fi valabil în intervalul 11 martie,… [citeste mai departe]

60 de ani de la debutul unei legende: Mercedes-Benz 230 SL

60 de ani de la debutul unei legende: Mercedes-Benz 230 SL

În luna martie 1963, cu ocazia Salonului Auto de la Geneva, Mercedes-Benz prezenta lumii întregi modelul 230 SL (W113). O decapotabilă care înlocuia nu unul, ci două modele cu renume la acea vreme: 300 SL Roadster și 190 SL. Mercedes-Benz 230 SL era disponibil cu un plafon retractabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie de depistare precoce a bolii cronice renale, afecțiune care nu doare, dar ucide

Campanie de depistare precoce a bolii cronice renale, afecțiune care nu doare, dar ucide

A fost lansată prima campanie la nivel național de informare și conștientizare a bolii cronice de rinichi, care are ca scop creșterea accesului la diagnosticarea gratuită și evaluarea riscului acestei suferințe.  Specialiștii… [citeste mai departe]

„Dumnezeu decide, nu noi.” Mărturiile cutremurătoare ale unei mame, care a văzut cum fetița ei moare de cancer

„Dumnezeu decide, nu noi.” Mărturiile cutremurătoare ale unei mame, care a văzut cum fetița ei moare de cancer

Avea două fete, își refăcuse viața, la București, după două relații eșuate, și era fericită. Însă totul sa s-a transformat într-un coșmar când fiica mai mare, de doar… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureș: Polișiștii au suspendat activitatea unor agenți economici care au ateliere de reparații auto

Maramureș: Polișiștii au suspendat activitatea unor agenți economici care au ateliere de reparații auto

Joi, 9 martie, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice, împreună cu inspectori din cadrul Registrului Auto Român și comisari din cadrul Gărzii Naționale de Mediu… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Munteanu: Presupus atentat terorist ce urma să se producă în regiunea transnistreană, pe agenda de dezinformare a Rusiei

Igor Munteanu: Presupus atentat terorist ce urma să se producă în regiunea transnistreană, pe agenda de dezinformare a Rusiei

Informaţia despre un presupus atentat terorist pregătit de ucraineni, ce urma să se producă în regiunea transnistreană, face parte din agenda… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Publicat:
Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine’s capital restored most of its power supply on Friday, officials said, as the country again responded swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian missile and drone barrage targeting critical infrastructure, according to AP News. In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since last fall, the Kremlin’s forces struck Ukraine from afar amid months of […] The post Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

19:35, 06.03.2023 - The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat…

Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law

15:30, 03.03.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches…

Scholz warns China not to supply Russia with weapons

11:11, 02.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as offensive gathers pace

11:15, 10.02.2023 - Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine early Friday, as a Moscow offensive that has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion, according to AP News. The Kremlin’s forces focused…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 martie 2023
Bucuresti 10°C | 20°C
Iasi 9°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 16°C
Timisoara 8°C | 17°C
Constanta 9°C | 15°C
Brasov 5°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 martie 2023
USD 4.6385
EUR 4.9136
CHF 4.9927
GBP 5.5584
CAD 3.3532
XAU 273.558
JPY 3.3882
CNY 0.6675
AED 1.263
AUD 3.0562
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5123

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec