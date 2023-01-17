Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarksPublicat:
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation on Tuesday after causing a public outcry by suggesting a Russian missile that killed at least 44 people in the city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelensky gave no immediate public response to Arestovych’s offer to resign. Rescuers were on […] The post Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
