Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarks

Cum se taie vița de vie. Lucruri interesante despre vița de vie

Vița de vie se cultivă din cele mai vechi timpuri, iar felul cum se taie vița de vie a fost învățat din generație în generație încă din antichitate. Tăierea viței de vie este o procedură esențială pentru a obține, an după an, recolta de struguri și poate fi complicat de… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia care a provocat un accident în Baia Mare, fiind sub influența alcoolului, a fost reținută

Pe numele femeii de 43 de ani din Cavnic, care, în week-end a produs un accident rutier pe fondul consumului de alcool, pe strada Mărgeanului din Baia Mare soldat doar cu pagube materiale însă cu o alcoolemie… [citeste mai departe]

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. … [citeste mai departe]

Adolescent din Vatra Dornei, lovit de tren. Victima a fost transportată la un spital din Iași

Un băiat în vârstă de 15 ani a ajuns, marţi, la spital, după ce a fost lovit de tren în apropierea staţiei CF Vatra Dornei Băi. Copilul a fost transportat la un spital din Iași, potrivit Agerpres. Incidentul a… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a atestat oficial noi STAȚIUNI TURISTICE de interes local. 5 sunt din județul CLUJ!

Parlamentul României Camera Deputaţilor Grupul Parlamentar al Partidului Național Liberal COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ   Noile stațiuni turistice de interes local din județul Cluj vor contribui esențial la creșterea economică… [citeste mai departe]

Pregătiri de primăvară. Mobilier stradal confecționat în regie proprie

■ în atelierul de tâmplărie al Direcției Servicii Edilitare se confecționează mobilierul stradal folosit în Roman ■ anul trecut au fost confecționare 200 de bănci și 60 coșuri pentru deșeuri ■ Având în vedere scumpirea, în ultima vreme, a materiei prime,… [citeste mai departe]

Prima Doamnă a Ucrainei, Olena Zelenska, s-a adresat participanţilor la Forumul de la Davos: „Ne confruntăm cu prăbuşirea lumii aşa cum o cunoşteam”

Prima Doamnă a Ucrainei, Olena Zelenska, s-a adresat liderilor politici şi oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

[BREAKFAST] Amenzi între 300 și 500 de lei pentru cei care circulă fără un titlu de călătorie valabil pentru STB

Persoanele care călătoresc fără să aibă un titlu de călătorie valabil sau fără vreun document care să arate că au dreptul să meargă gratuit vor primi o amendă din… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis de masa: Loturile nationale pe 2023, cu sportivi si antrenori de la CSM Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa a anuntat loturile nationale pentru anul 2023. Din componenta acestora fac parte si sportivi si antrenori de la CSM Constanta. Acestia sunt: Cristian Pletea, Cristian… [citeste mai departe]

Italianul Alberto Bettiol s-a impus în prologul cursei Tour Down Under

Ciclistul italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education) a câştigat, marţi, prologul cursei australiene Tour Under Down, un contratimp individual desfăşurat în circuit la Adelaide pe un traseu de 5,5 km, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.Bettiol a câştigat cu timpul… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarks

Publicat:
Ukrainian presidential adviser tendered his resignation on Tuesday after causing a public outcry by suggesting a Russian missile that killed at least 44 people in the city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine, according to Reuters gave no immediate public response to Arestovych’s offer to resign. Rescuers were on […] The post Ukraine presidential adviser offers resignation over Dnipro missile remarks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

13:45, 29.12.2022 - A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials,  Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…


