Ukraine makes last-ditch appeal for EU sanctions to target Russia’s nuclear industry

Între ecou şi simbioză- o încifrată geometrie interioară în culori

  Luiza Rădulescu Pintilie Pe cât de simplu numită – Structuri- pe atât de plină în simboluri, în valenţe compoziţionale, în  sensuri,   în culori şi  deschiderile interpretative pe care i le oferă   fiecare  tablou   privitorului   se dovedeşte a fi prima… [citeste mai departe]

Câștig de cauză pentru UTA în procesul cu Druckeria, la aproape cinci ani de la derby-ul cu scandal de la Șiria

Clubul UTA a publicat azi decizia definitivă dată de Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție. După patru ani de instanțe, suporterilor Politehnicii, care au primit dreptate… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul alocă 51 de milioane de lei pentru clădirile afectate de cutremurele din Gorj

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat, miercuri, în şedinţa de Guvern, că va fi aprobată o hotărâre de guvern pentru reabilitarea şi eventual construcţii noi pentru clădirile care au fost afectate de cutremure în judeţul Gorj. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Turda anunță planul de Mobilitate Urbană Durabilă al Municipiului Turda

Agenția pentru Protecţia mediului Cluj anunță publicul interesat că ,,Planul de Mobilitate Urbană Durabilă al Municipiului Turda”,in municipiul Turda, jud. Cluj, titular: MUNICIPIUL TURDA, nu necesită evaluare de mediu, planul urmând… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou incendiu de vegetație uscată în Dâmbovița! Pompierii au intervenit de urgență

Incendiile de vegetație dau mari bătăi de cap pompierilor dâmbovițeni în aceste zile! După ce marți au participat la stingerea mai multor incendii pe raza județului Dâmbovița, astăzi, aceștia au intervenit de urgență pentru… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Ce așteaptă autoritățile române după anunțul lui Putin de retragere din tratatul Noul START. Riscurile pentru Republica Moldova

Anunțul făcut, ieri, de preşedintele rus, Vladimir Putin, de suspendare de către Rusia a participării în Noul Tratat de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier in zona Abator din Constanta! Primele informatii

In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in zona Abator din municipiul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs pe Soseaua Mangaliei. Evenimentul rutier s a produs intre… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Mașină făcută praf în parcarea VIVO! Unii reușesc să facă accident din „nimic”

Un accident rutier a avut loc în această după-amiază în parcarea VIVO. Din primele informații, nu au fost persoane care să solicite consult medical.Un șofer însă și-a făcut mașina praf. Vom reveni cu detalii… [citeste mai departe]

Studenţii au sărbătorit Ziua Mondială a Femeilor în Ştiinţă împreună cu Her Time şi UiPath România!

Tinerii pasionați de tehnologie au sărbătorit Ziua Mondială a Femeilor în Știință alături de Her Time şi UiPath România, în cadrul unui eveniment “open doors” care a avut loc în… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, DISCURS halucinant în fața zecilor de mii de ruși aduși la Moscova. Oamenii s-au refugiat la toalete din cauza frigului - VIDEO

„Suntem mândri de cei care luptă în Ucraina pentru Patrie. Toți oamenii noștri sunt apărători ai țării mamă… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine makes last-ditch appeal for EU sanctions to target Russia’s nuclear industry

The EU’s 10th round of sanctions against Russia must focus on the nuclear industry, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Politico on Wednesday, as the bloc finalizes the package of sanctions that will mark the first anniversary of ’s invasion of Ukraine.  “We really need to change the narrative on Rosatom and […] The post Ukraine makes last-ditch appeal for EU sanctions to target Russia’s nuclear industry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US

15:41, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he is suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, according to Politico.  Russia will halt its participation in the New START Treaty, Putin announced in a lengthy speech to…

EU top diplomat says China will cross ‘red line’ if it sends arms to Russia

16:45, 20.02.2023 - It would be a “red line” for the European Union if China sends arms to Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Monday, according to Politico. Josep Borrell’s warning came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “deep concern” that China was considering providing potentially…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

Czech incoming president says no ‘cap’ on Kyiv weapons shipments

13:15, 03.02.2023 - The Czech Republic’s incoming president said the only limit to weapons deliveries to Ukraine should be nuclear arms, and he expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces can defeat Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Petr Pavel, a retired NATO general who takes office in March, also said President Vladimir…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…


