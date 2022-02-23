Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

Stiri Recomandate

Avertisment privind o nouă fraudă prin mesaje: Propuneri de angajare sau de investiţii

Avertisment privind o nouă fraudă prin mesaje: Propuneri de angajare sau de investiţii

Mai mulți utilizatori din România au început să primească mesaje cu un link prin care erau anunțați că au fost selectați pentru un job sau să investească pentru câștiguri rapide. Experții de la Directoratul Naţional de Securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea culturala: Cea mai frumoasa scrisoare pentru mama

Tulcea culturala: Cea mai frumoasa scrisoare pentru mama

Un concurs pe tema "Cea mai frumoasa scrisoare pentru mama" se va organiza la Tulcea, concurentii fiind asteptati sa si depuna "lucrarile" pana pe 2 martie 2022 In prag de sarbatorire a tuturor femeilor si mai ales a mamelor, care au sarcina atat de grea si frumoasa deopotriva, de a creste… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestări la Fălticeni la împlinirea a 119 ani de la nașterea sculptorului Ion Irimescu

Manifestări la Fălticeni la împlinirea a 119 ani de la nașterea sculptorului Ion Irimescu

Duminică, 27 februarie, când se împlinesc 119 ani de la nașterea marelui sculptor Ion Irimescu, Primăria și Muzeul de Artă „Ion Irimescu” din Fălticeni organizează o serie de manifestări omagiale. Astfel, la Biserica… [citeste mai departe]

Gaz Metan Mediaș, depunctată cu încă opt puncte! Dinamo a urcat în clasament

Gaz Metan Mediaș, depunctată cu încă opt puncte! Dinamo a urcat în clasament

Gaz Metan Mediaș a fost sancționată cu încă opt puncte, din cauza datoriilor către fostul antrenor Mihai Teja, doi membri ai staff-ului său și Ioan Mărginean. Decizia a fost luată de Comisia de Disciplină și este a doua în acest sens pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ginerele lui Nicusor Constantinescu si patronul de la Entourage intra in lumea imobiliara din Constanta!

Ginerele lui Nicusor Constantinescu si patronul de la Entourage intra in lumea imobiliara din Constanta!

Spau Atanasie este cunoscut din domeniul Horeca, el detinand renumita cafenea Entourage Caffe Afaceristul constantean Vlad Edward Flavius Tiru nu este nimeni altul decat ginerele fostului presedinte… [citeste mai departe]

De Dragobete, sportivii CSTA București donează "din inimă", sânge!

De Dragobete, sportivii CSTA București donează ”din inimă”, sânge!

Numărul donatorilor de sânge a scăzut dramatic în ultima perioadă, de frica infecției cu coronavirus tot mai puțini români prezentându-se la centrele de transfuzii. Chiar dacă în prezent autoritățile se concentrează pe lupta pentru prevenirea virusului,… [citeste mai departe]

Una dintre cele mai mari comori europene s-a întors în Banat – Tezaurul e acasă, în copie fidelă deocamdată

Una dintre cele mai mari comori europene s-a întors în Banat – Tezaurul e acasă, în copie fidelă deocamdată

După 250 de ani, ca unul dintre cele mai valorase tezaure istorice descoperite vreodată pe teritoriul Banatului, considerat unul dintre cele mai importante din Europa, Tezaurul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu anunță plafonarea prețurilor la energie și gaze până în 2025: Reducerea accizei la combustibil depinde de premier

VIDEO Marcel Ciolacu anunță plafonarea prețurilor la energie și gaze până în 2025: Reducerea accizei la combustibil depinde de premier

Nicolae Ciucă este cel care va decide dacă acciza la combustibil scade cu 50% sau prețurile care au explodat vor continua… [citeste mai departe]

Sancțiuni pe nimic - Joe Biden lovește în Nord Stream 2, conductă nefuncțională

Sancțiuni pe nimic - Joe Biden lovește în Nord Stream 2, conductă nefuncțională

Preşedintele SUA Joe Biden a anunţat miercuri sancţiuni împotriva companiei responsabile cu exploatarea gazoductului Nord Stream 2, care leagă Rusia de Germania, relatează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor: A existat o discuţie în coaliţie despre acciza la carburanți. A rămas să nu iesim până nu avem o analiză exactă

Kelemen Hunor: A existat o discuţie în coaliţie despre acciza la carburanți. A rămas să nu iesim până nu avem o analiză exactă

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor a precizat că marți a avut loc o discuție în coaliţia de guvernare despre reducerea accizei la carburanţi,… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

Publicat:
Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. , Secretary of Ukraine’s and , announced that the […] The post Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

15:00, 09.02.2022 - A French official said Wednesday that Paris was informed in advance six Russian warships would enter the Black Sea and the operation did not break a de-escalation commitment French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he secured from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. During a meeting…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…


