Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Începe admiterea la Medicină, în Ploieşti – Calendarul examenelor

Începe admiterea la Medicină, în Ploieşti – Calendarul examenelor

Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie „Carol Davila" a lansat concursul de admitere din luna septembrie la Facultatea de Moașe și Asistență Medicală (studii universitare de licență, 4 ani) – Program Asistență Medicală Generală – Extensia Ploiești.

Liderii Africii de Vest sosesc la summitul de urgență pentru Niger

Liderii Africii de Vest sosesc la summitul de urgență pentru Niger

Șefii și liderii de stat din Africa de Vest au sosit la Abuja, în Nigeria, joi (10 august) pentru a discuta despre răspunsul lor la preluarea militară de luna trecută în Niger, după ce junta a sfidat amenințarea lor anterioară de a folosi forța pentru a restabili

Premoniție teribilă a fetei ucise la Mangalia: Dacă mor, să iei banii din sicriul meu!

Premoniție teribilă a fetei ucise la Mangalia: Dacă mor, să iei banii din sicriul meu!

Alina, fata ucisă de prietena ei la Mangalia, vorbea despre moarte! Fie tânăra și-a profețit sfârșitul șocant, fie aceasta avea un obicei de a se exprima puțin mai colorat. Un lucru e cert, în discuțiile cu iubitul ei, Alina

Incident în Hunedoara: Bărbatul care ameninţa cu un cuţit trecătorii a fost reţinut de poliţişti

Incident în Hunedoara: Bărbatul care ameninţa cu un cuţit trecătorii a fost reţinut de poliţişti

Un bărbat de 37 de ani, din municipiul Hunedoara, a fost reţinut de poliţişti după ce autorităţile

Veterinar surprins când abandonează un câine, pe un câmp de lângă Timișoara. A fost amendat de polițiști și pus să-l recupereze

Veterinar surprins când abandonează un câine, pe un câmp de lângă Timișoara. A fost amendat de polițiști și pus să-l recupereze

Un medic veterinar a fost amendat cu 1.500 de lei, după ce a dus joi, 10 august, cu ambulanța veterinară un cățel pe câmp din

Piteşti. Sens inic în zona Şcolii Tudor Vladimirescu

Piteşti. Sens inic în zona Şcolii Tudor Vladimirescu

În data de 10 august 2023, Primăria Municipiului Piteşti, prin Administrația Domeniului Public Pitești, a instituit sens unic de circulaţie în cartierul Tudor Vladimirescu, în zona Școlii Gimnaziale „Tudor Vladimirescu" (nr. 20), pe aleea carosabilă dintre blocurile D2 și P5 dinspre strada

Marcel Ciolacu, despre ordonanța privind plafonarea prețurilor: „Toată lumea vede că există o scădere semnificativă la anumite produse față de tarifele de luna trecută"

Marcel Ciolacu, despre ordonanța privind plafonarea prețurilor: „Toată lumea vede că există o scădere semnificativă la anumite produse față de tarifele de luna trecută”

George Lupu (www.b1tv.ro) Premierul… [citeste mai departe]

"REPowerEu". Românii vor putea accesa un nou program pentru panouri solare, baterii şi reabilitarea termică a locuinţelor

”REPowerEu”. Românii vor putea accesa un nou program pentru panouri solare, baterii şi reabilitarea termică a locuinţelor

„1,1 miliarde de euro pentru români pentru panouri fotovoltaice și eficientizarea energetică a locuințelor! Noul plan "REPowerEu", în valoare

Pensii 2023: Recalcularea nu va mai fi posibilă de la 1 septembrie. Ce se întâmplă din 2024

Pensii 2023: Recalcularea nu va mai fi posibilă de la 1 septembrie. Ce se întâmplă din 2024

Pensii 2023: Recalcularea nu va mai fi posibilă de la 1 septembrie. Ce se întâmplă din 2024 Deși a fost deja adoptată,


Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Publicat:
Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the , where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the corridor appears to apply […] The post Ukraine announceshumanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in ports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy’s Meloni to Washington

11:50, 27.07.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

EU leaders to debate Russia mutiny, pledge support for Ukraine

10:10, 29.06.2023 - European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

10:55, 12.05.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…


