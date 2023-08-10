Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…

- Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

- European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

- Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

- Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…