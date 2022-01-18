UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

Explozie de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 18 ianuarie 2022

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 18 ianuarie 2022

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre medicale, REȚINUTE pentru certificate covid false: Luau 100 şi 250 de euro pe document - Grupare destructurată de DGA

Cadre medicale, REȚINUTE pentru certificate covid false: Luau 100 şi 250 de euro pe document - Grupare destructurată de DGA

Potrivit Direcţiei Generale Anticorupţie - Serviciul Judeţean Anticorupţie Dolj, poliţiştii, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor din România – 19 județe în scenariul ROȘU. Media națională a crescut MASIV

Rata infectărilor din România – 19 județe în scenariul ROȘU. Media națională a crescut MASIV

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos:Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr de cazuri nou confirmateIncidența  înregistrată la 14… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica a ”rezolvat” un deranjament la Turda foarte simplu: ”Nu avem pe cine să trimitem!”

Electrica a ”rezolvat” un deranjament la Turda foarte simplu: ”Nu avem pe cine să trimitem!”

Mai mulți localnici din zona străzii Amurgului din Turda au sesizat faptul că există un deranjament, în sensul că a ”căzut” alimentarea cu energie electrică din jurul orei 10.20. ”Electrica Turda, nu...… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Dana Budeanu INTRĂ LA RUPERE în scandalurile din poliție: Cum de SRI NU IA atitudine de zece ani de zile?

VIDEO Dana Budeanu INTRĂ LA RUPERE în scandalurile din poliție: Cum de SRI NU IA atitudine de zece ani de zile?

Dana Budeanu  a comentat scandaurile din Poliția Română. Aceasta spune că problemele din structură sunt generate de lipsa de pregătire corespunzătoare și de faptul că poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Facturile românilor vor SCĂDEA imediat. PSD a contrat liberalizarea sălbatică făcută de dreapta

Marcel Ciolacu: Facturile românilor vor SCĂDEA imediat. PSD a contrat liberalizarea sălbatică făcută de dreapta

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că facturile românilor la energie vor scădea, ca urmare a pachetului de măsuri propus de PSD și agreat în coaliție. Prețul la… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022: Situație măsuri COVID-19 – Județul CLUJ

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022: Situație măsuri COVID-19 – Județul CLUJ

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022 ✅ SITUAȚIE MĂSURI COVID-19 – JUDEȚUL CLUJ ???? Efective angrenate (polițiști, jandarmi, ISU și SAJ) – 253; ???? Persoane verificate cu privire la respectarea măsurilor [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii clujeni verifică cum se respectă măsurile anti COVID. Mare atenție la cum porți masca în transportul public!

Polițiștii clujeni verifică cum se respectă măsurile anti COVID. Mare atenție la cum porți masca în transportul public!

 Reprezentanții Poliției municipiului Cluj-Napoca „s-au pus pe urmele” celor care încalcă măsurile anti Covid. Sunt verificați și operatorii economici. Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl România aduce în magazine colecția de personajeFresh Heads, prin care își propune să îi învețe pe copii cum îi ajută legumele și fructele să capete forțe proaspete pentru joacă

Lidl România aduce în magazine colecția de personajeFresh Heads, prin care își propune să îi învețe pe copii cum îi ajută legumele și fructele să capete forțe proaspete pentru joacă

Din 17 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

Publicat:
UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

Britain‘s on Tuesday fined five payment service companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits, according to ReutersMastercard received the largest fine of 31.56 million pounds ($43.04 million). The other companies fined were allpay, Advanced […] The post UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

13:05, 18.01.2022 - Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union‘s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated…

Trust ECB to stabilise inflation, Lagarde tells citizens

13:35, 11.01.2022 - Eurozone citizens worried about rising prices can trust the European Central Bank (ECB) to stabilise inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern very seriously,” stated Lagarde.…

France vows to go ahead with vaccine pass despite parliamentary glitch

13:50, 04.01.2022 - French government officials on Tuesday vowed to enact by mid-January as planned a law to block unvaccinated people from hospitality venues, despite the legislation hitting a procedural hitch in parliament overnight, according to Reuters.  “January 15 remains our goal for the law coming into force,”…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

17:01, 28.12.2021 - Spain’s Telefonica has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforce via voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The plan to cut around 2,700 jobs in an increasingly…

NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

13:10, 14.12.2021 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 7°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | 1°C
Timisoara -6°C | 3°C
Constanta -3°C | 5°C
Brasov -5°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -10°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 537.301,20 5.401.903,36
II (5/6) 2 89.550,20 -
III (4/6) 453 395,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.007 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.030.314,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3401
EUR 4.9445
CHF 4.7457
GBP 5.9102
CAD 3.4676
XAU 252.579
JPY 3.785
CNY 0.6832
AED 1.1816
AUD 3.1199
MDL 0.2404
BGN 2.5281

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec