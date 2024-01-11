Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

Stiri Recomandate

Primul concert simfonic al acestui an, la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski

Primul concert simfonic al acestui an, la Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski

In aceasta vineri, 12 ianuarie 2024, de la ora 18:30, Teatrul National de Opera si Balet "Oleg Danovski" invita iubitorii de muzica clasica la primul concert simfonic al acestui an. Dirijor: SHUNICHIRO MARUYAMA Japonia In… [citeste mai departe]

Patru proiecte europene din Piatra-Neamț vor continua cu alți constructori

Patru proiecte europene din Piatra-Neamț vor continua cu alți constructori

Patru proiecte cu finanțare europeană derulate în Municipiul Piatra-Neamț vor continua cu alți constructori din cauza neonorării obligațiilor contractuale ale executantului. Este vorba de amenajarea unui scuar în cartierul Pietricica (str. Valea Albă),… [citeste mai departe]

„Super anul” electoral 2024. Autoritățile clujene au început pregătirile

„Super anul” electoral 2024. Autoritățile clujene au început pregătirile

Anul 2024 este crucial pentru România din punct de vedere politic. Este pentru prima dată când vor fi organizate toate cele 4 rânduri de alegeri: europarlamentare, locale, parlamentare, dar și cele pentru desemnarea președintelui țării. [citeste mai departe]

Dispar vaporasele din Constanta?! Casarea, aproape iminenta! Ultimul cuvant il are Primaria (MOTIVARE)

Dispar vaporasele din Constanta?! Casarea, aproape iminenta! Ultimul cuvant il are Primaria (MOTIVARE)

HCL Constanta 117 2022, prin care s a decis casarea vedetelor maritime aflate la intrarile in oras, ramane in picioare. In motivarea deciziei nefavorabile Asociatiei Comandantilor de Nava, Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Firme Constanta: Ion-Virgil Lixandru de la Euro Vial schimba numele unei firme si muta si sediul social

Firme Constanta: Ion-Virgil Lixandru de la Euro Vial schimba numele unei firme si muta si sediul social

Se schimba sediul social al societatii in Constanta, str. Nicolae Filimon nr. 23, corp C1 etaj 1, birou 2, jud. Constanta. Societatea Euro Vial Labirint S.R.L. a adoptat hotararea din data de 06.12.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Răscoala șoferilor ia amploare! Transportatorii au spart barajul Poliției și se duc spre Guvern: „REVOLUȚIE”

Răscoala șoferilor ia amploare! Transportatorii au spart barajul Poliției și se duc spre Guvern: „REVOLUȚIE”

Transportatorii au trecut de barajul Poliției, la Chiajna, și se îndreaptă spre București. Ei strigă: „revoluție” și sunt hotărâți să stea cu utilajele în stradă până… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost înjunghiat după un scandal în trafic, în Capitală

Un bărbat a fost înjunghiat după un scandal în trafic, în Capitală

Un bărbat de 33 de ani a fost înjunghiat în umăr, joi, în urma unui scandal în trafic, în Sectorul 4 al Capitalei, pe Bulevardul Constantin Brâncoveanu, de un alt șofer, în vârstă de 35 de ani. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul deblochează posturile din Sănătate. Se pot angaja 2.500 de medici

Guvernul deblochează posturile din Sănătate. Se pot angaja 2.500 de medici

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu anunţă că Guvernul va debloca angajările pentru mii de posturi în Sănătate şi Asistenţă Socială. Decizia vine în contextul în care sindicatele au ameninţat cu greva generală. Citește și: Atenție, şoferi! Punctul de amendă… [citeste mai departe]

Compania administrata de sotul vicepresedintei ASF, Maria Gabriela Horga vrea sa desfiinteze in instanta o decizie a CNSC. Este vizata o licitatie organizata de primaria Valu lui Traian

Compania administrata de sotul vicepresedintei ASF, Maria Gabriela Horga vrea sa desfiinteze in instanta o decizie a CNSC. Este vizata o licitatie organizata de primaria Valu lui Traian

Euro Audit Service SRL administrata… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

Publicat:
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria signed an agreement on Thursday on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the as a result of the war in Ukraine, following months of talks between the NATO allies, according to Reuters. Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart and Bulgaria’s […] The post Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating mines appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italy to put Africa development, AI at heart of its G7 presidency

10:10, 05.01.2024 - Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

Ukraine suspends Black Sea grain corridor over threat from mines, warplanes

15:30, 26.10.2023 - Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain export corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy and a British security firm said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has been using the shipping corridor to try to revive…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5351
EUR 4.9723
CHF 5.3251
GBP 5.778
CAD 3.3909
XAU 296.258
JPY 3.1179
CNY 0.6332
AED 1.2348
AUD 3.0414
MDL 0.2561
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: