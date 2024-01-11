Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

- The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

- Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain export corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy and a British security firm said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has been using the shipping corridor to try to revive…